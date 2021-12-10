Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,989 in the last 365 days.

2021-12-10 12:05:31.737 Lotto Player Wins Free Ticket ... And $1.8 Million

2021-12-10 12:05:31.737

Story Photo

A Lotto player from St. Louis County matched all six numbers drawn in the Nov. 24 drawing to win a $1.8 million jackpot. Her ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, 301 W. 5th St., in Eureka.

The player’s winning ticket included six sets of numbers she had picked herself, plus two Quick Picks. After the drawing, she returned to the purchase location to check her tickets.

“I went into the Phillips 66 station I bought it at and checked it on the ticket checker,” she explained. “I saw, ‘You won a free ticket and $1.8 million.’ I wish I would have had a camera on my face!”

The player re-checked the ticket, and after receiving the same result, went to her car and checked the ticket again on the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app. She then called her husband to tell him the good news before signing her winning ticket and storing it safely away until she could claim her prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis.

This is the fifth Missouri Lotto jackpot won in 2021. Lotto jackpot winners this year have won a total of $16.3 in prizes so far, with an average jackpot amount of $3.2 million.

Claims of $600 or more may be claimed at any Missouri Lottery office, by appointment. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-12-10 12:05:31.737 Lotto Player Wins Free Ticket ... And $1.8 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.