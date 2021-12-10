2021-12-10 12:05:31.737 Lotto Player Wins Free Ticket ... And $1.8 Million

2021-12-10 12:05:31.737

A Lotto player from St. Louis County matched all six numbers drawn in the Nov. 24 drawing to win a $1.8 million jackpot. Her ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, 301 W. 5th St., in Eureka.

The player’s winning ticket included six sets of numbers she had picked herself, plus two Quick Picks. After the drawing, she returned to the purchase location to check her tickets.

“I went into the Phillips 66 station I bought it at and checked it on the ticket checker,” she explained. “I saw, ‘You won a free ticket and $1.8 million.’ I wish I would have had a camera on my face!”

The player re-checked the ticket, and after receiving the same result, went to her car and checked the ticket again on the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app. She then called her husband to tell him the good news before signing her winning ticket and storing it safely away until she could claim her prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis.

This is the fifth Missouri Lotto jackpot won in 2021. Lotto jackpot winners this year have won a total of $16.3 in prizes so far, with an average jackpot amount of $3.2 million.

Claims of $600 or more may be claimed at any Missouri Lottery office, by appointment. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.