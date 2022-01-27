By partnering with MADE FREE, corporations can meet CSR and DEI goals while helping to end human trafficking

From eco-friendly leather laptop cases to all weather packs Every items can be custom branded. Empowering women with freedom jobs.

NC-based MADE FREE® Provides freedom jobs to women in the poorest regions in the world.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Mountain, NC — North Carolina-based fashion brand MADE FREE® is helping a growing number of U.S. corporations use their marketing budget to do good in the world, meet CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and diversity and inclusion goals while helping to end human trafficking. MADE FREE provides freedom jobs to the most vulnerable women in South Asia where 40% of the 40 million slaves are located today.* Every purchase supports a day of freedom from human trafficking through a sustainable job.

“The MADE FREE model was designed to provide sustainable social reform by addressing the root cause of slavery and the need for sustainable ethical jobs,” said Brad Jeffery, co-founder and CEO of MADE FREE. He continued, “Handouts of food, clothing, and water may help today, but don’t necessarily change the circumstances for tomorrow.”

When traveling in Africa and Asia, Jeffery saw the desperate need for social reform firsthand, and the tremendous opportunity, and had to do something. After returning to the States, he couldn’t shake the hunger to develop a business model to help the millions of people suffering from human trafficking, slavery, and extreme poverty. As he shared his vision with friends and loved ones, it became increasingly clear to move forward to engage the fortunate few in helping the marginalized many.

Jeffery reflected, “I came to realize that to win the war on poverty and modern day slavery, we need to address the core issues. Those who make our fashion need to make a livable wage.”

“It is possible to develop a for-profit model that pays the makers well and competes on the world stage in design and quality,” said Jeffery.

And that’s how MADE FREE was born, a social enterprise fashion accessories brand that serves as a vehicle for consumers to help create sustainable social reform.

According to Washington-based Free The Slaves, poverty and the lack of well-paying jobs is the key driver to people being trafficked. As a result, the most impactful action businesses can take to help end slavery is supporting sustainable employment for those at risk.

“At KeHE, our mission is to be a “Force for Good” while being “Guided by Goodness” in all we do. Our partnership with MADE FREE provides a unique opportunity to help lift those that are suffering into a place of dignity, grace, justice and restoration.”

-Eric Fields, Senior Director, Wellness & KeHE Cares Inreach, KeHE Distributors, LLC

One way companies can make an immediate impact is through their branded items, or swag. By partnering with MADE FREE, corporations can brand MADE FREE totes, laptop cases, and more while providing freedom to the makers in India. Measured by “Days of Freedom” provided, companies in the consumer electronics, technology, healthcare, banking, education, training, communication, and insurance sectors have provided over 55,000 days of freedom through their partnership with MADE FREE. Clients include Zurich, Loyola University, IJM, Milwaukee Ballet, Takeda, KeHE, National Public Radio, ACAMS, Duracell, CDW, and Astellas US to name a few.

"One company alone has provided over 200 jobs to women who were prostituting or on the verge of suicide before the work became available,” said Jeffery. “The jobs provided are literally life-saving.”

For the Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), the opportunity to provide greater social and environmental value to its clients is welcomed news. According to ASI, sales for North American promotional products distributors dropped nearly 20% ($4 billion) in 2020. A significant hit for the $20 billion+ industry as it scrambles to find ways to add value to the products it sells.

Millennials and Gen Z consumers are demanding a higher standard for promotional items. If the hat, t-shirt, tote bag, or backpack isn’t made well, or doesn’t have social or sustainability value, they want nothing to do with it. In fact, 88% of millennials say their job is more fulfilling when they are provided opportunities to make a positive impact on social and environmental issues.*

MADE FREE® was founded to compete on the world stage in design and quality while serving as a vehicle for consumers and businesses to help create sustainable social reform. Encouraged by the strong support from the corporate community, MADE FREE is expanding its product line to meet the growing demand for quality products that can make a difference in the lives of the maker. Visit madefree.co to learn more.

