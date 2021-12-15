Does Your Loved One Need Nursing Home Care After A Major Health Event? Akash Brahmbhatt Explains How To Decide
Akash Brahmbhatt Shares What Families Need To Consider When Deciding Whether To Move A Loved One To A Skilled Nursing FacilityHOUSTON, TX, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a major health event like a stroke or a heart attack, many families struggle to decide how best to care for their loved one, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. It's important to ensure that your relative gets the care that they need, and that may mean moving them to a nursing home or assisted living facility. Here, Akash Brahmbhatt shares how families can decide what next steps make the most sense for their loved one after a major health event.
Akash Brahmbhatt Recommends Considering The Level Of Care Your Loved One Needs
After a major health event, your loved ones may be able to provide care for themselves. It's important to keep an eye out for signs that they're struggling to manage on their own, according to Akash Brahmbhatt.
Signs that your loved one may need additional care include:
Missed doctor's appointments
Forgetting to pay bills on time
Poor nutrition
Forgetting to bathe or change clothes regularly
Failing to take medications as directed
If in doubt as to whether your loved one is able to take care of themselves, one may want to reach out to their physician to discuss care options, according to Akash Brahmbhatt.
Consider Your Ability To Provide Care
Choosing the best care plan for your loved one isn't just about what they can do for themselves, according to Akash Brahmbhatt — it's also about considering the level of care that you and your family are able to provide. If the people who care for your older relative work full-time and also care for children, it may be difficult to provide care for your relative. If your family logistically cannot provide care for your loved one, Akash Brahmbhatt recommends exploring nearby nursing home options to find a good fit for their needs.
Think About Emergency Response Time
If family members or yourself who provide care live far away from your loved one who has recently suffered a major health event, it's important to think about how quickly you'd be able to check up on them in the case of a potential emergency. When living nearby, you're able to easily stop in and check on your loved one if you suspect that something might be wrong. If family or yourself live far away, a nursing home may be a better fit, explains Akash Brahmbhatt.
