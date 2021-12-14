CarltonOne announces holiday gift to plant 1 million trees
Unique eco-action business model has converted millions of employee engagement and sales incentive actions into funding to plant 10 million trees.
Last year we embarked on an audacious eco-action mission. We found an amazing partner in Eden Reforestation Projects, and with this 1 million tree gift, have now funded 10 million trees.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarltonOne Engagement is announcing the special holiday gift funding of 1 million new native trees to be planted by Eden Reforestation Projects around the world.
— Rob Purdy, Founder & CEO
Just 20 months ago, CarltonOne launched their first eco-action project to turn every transaction on their employee engagement platforms into funding for tree planting. Since then, in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, they have funded 10 million trees and mangroves in communities across Madagascar, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia and Mozambique.
“Early last year we embarked on this audacious eco-action mission. We found an amazing partner in Eden Reforestation Projects, and together we have been able to fund the planting of 10 million trees, and counting.” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “Our clients, and their members around the world, are looking for new ways to make work mean more with purpose-driven social responsibility programs. In 2022, we’re planning to rapidly accelerate our funding as we add more clients, more transactions and new ways to turn member actions into eco-action.” Today, member actions in Power2Motivate, Global Reward Solutions storefront, Evergrow and Kart generate funding that Eden Reforestation uses in their projects around the world.
Tree planting reclaims dangerous atmospheric carbon
Planting trees is one of the best eco-weapons we have against atmospheric climate change. Trees and mangroves naturally absorb and store dangerous carbon. In fact, just one tree can remove up to 48 lbs. of carbon every year.
Trees offer more than just a natural way to sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Trees also provide safe harbor for native animals, insects, pollinators and plants. New forests protect local ecosystems against extreme weather events triggered by climate change. Roots stabilize soil against landslides and mangroves protect beachfronts from erosion and damaging storm surges.
About CarltonOne Engagement
CarltonOne Engagement is a talent technology company that creates B2B employee recognition, rewards, sales/channel incentive and customer loyalty programs. With the goal to make work mean more, the company offers Power2Motivate — a SaaS enterprise engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — a real-time reward marketplace of 400 suppliers in 185 countries; Evergrow — a new AI-driven SMB multi-experience app for recognition, rewards, wellness and feedback, and Kart — a free shop and save benefit for employers. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne’s sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year by the end of 2023, and protect our planet’s air, oceans, soil and species. For more information, visit eco.carltonone.com.
