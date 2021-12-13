Governor Phil Scott Appoints Andrea DeLaBruere Commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith today announced the appointment of Andrea DeLaBruere as the new commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA), effective December 20, 2021.

DeLaBruere is currently the Executive Director of the Agency of Human Services (AHS) and has a wide variety of experience in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and health information technology industries. She has proven herself to be a respected leader and skillful at bringing divergent viewpoints together while working alongside health care providers, payers, and other stakeholders as they grapple with health information technology, health care reform and payment reform.

“Andrea is a proven leader and an effective manager,” said Governor Scott. “Since joining AHS, she’s been instrumental in supporting the Agency and I’m confident she’ll excel in this new role.”

Andrea joined AHS at the beginning of 2021, assisting with oversight of all six departments, the pandemic response, and a special focus on housing, refugee resettlement, and particularly communications and legislative affairs.

“I want to thank Governor Scott for this opportunity,” said DeLaBruere. “I look forward to joining the Department and working alongside the talented DVHA staff.”

DeLaBruere will fill the role currently occupied by Acting Commissioner Addie Strumolo, who took the DVHA leadership position on a temporary basis in June 2021.

“I want to thank Addie for leading the DVHA team over the past six months,” said Secretary Smith. “Her calm and steady leadership has been critical while we searched for a permanent Commissioner. I also feel confident that the team will thrive and grow under Andrea’s leadership.

DeLaBruere received her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Education from Norwich University, and her Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

