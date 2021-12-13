Granite falls man Finds good kind of ticket In car window, A $2 million Lottery Winner

Powerball ticket left on car dashboard for one month turns out to be big winner

Olympia, Wash. (December 13, 2021) – While most people who find tickets next to their car’s windshield see it as a bad thing, one Granite Falls man’s ticket turned out to be a nice surprise this holiday season, considering he didn’t know that he had a $2 million winning lottery ticket sitting on his car dashboard for an entire month.

On November 6, he purchased a Powerball ticket for that night’s drawing from the Granite Falls IGA, placed it on his car dashboard and went about his day’s business. The ticket sat there for a month, until he decided to check it when he was cleaning his car and tossing out all the “junk” he had on his dashboard. It was only then that he found out he had won $2 million.

Before coming to claim his prize at the Lottery’s Everett regional office, he was filled with so much excitement that he shared the news with his father first. He plans to invest his winnings into a couple of rental properties.

Powerball is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win. Powerball recently added a third weekly drawing on Mondays and also added Double Play, a new add-on feature for $1, offering the chance to win up to $10 million.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

