JAGUAR ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

JAGUAR ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A AND INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&ATORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Corporation (the “Company”), announces that it has filed amended and restated annual financial statements for the financial years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (collectively, the “Amended Statements”) and related amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis (“Amended MD&A”) for each period. The Amended Statements were required to correct material errors and deficiencies identified during a review by the Company’s counsel and auditors.
The Amended Statements and MD&A have been restated to disclose the existence of $59,305 in loans advanced to the Company on July 2, 2020 by a group of lenders, pursuant to promissory notes accruing interest at an interest rate of 7% per annum.
In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing (i) Amended MD&A in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and (ii) CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.
Until the re-filing of such amended documents has occurred, investors should not rely upon the accuracy of the December 31, 2020 and 2019 audited annual financial statements and MD&A , March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 interim financial statements and MD&A.
