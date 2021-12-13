Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory podcast presents Manny Davis, son of the late Sammy Davis Jr. (12/15/2021)

Eugenia Foxworth, host of The Foxworth Theory Podcast

Manny Davis, son of the late Sammy Davis Jr.

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel and the HarlemAmerica Digital Network, Wednesday at 2 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH spotlights leaders in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on her YouTube channel and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.

This week’s guest on The Foxworth Theory (12/15/2021) is MANNY DAVIS, the son of the late Sammy Davis Jr and Altovise Davis. Born in Queens NY, Manny was adopted by Sammy and Altovise in 1989 after years in foster care. Almost a year later, Sammy died - which left both Manny and his mother working to keep his father’s estate intact. After Altovise passed, Manny became the sole beneficiary of his parents’ estate. Since then with help from the legal system as well as colleagues of Sammy and Altovise, Manny has propelled the memory of The World’s Greatest Entertainer into the media stratosphere thanks to a heavy social media presence as well as the documentary about his father’s life (“I Gotta Be Me”).

Watch the podcast on The Foxworth Theory YouTube Channel (click onto the last five words)

Tune in to the audio podcast, Wednesday at 2pm ET here on VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica (click onto the last two words)

For more information, go to The Foxworth Theory Website (click onto the last four words)

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

