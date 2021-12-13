From Farm to Office! Nuveen Real Estate Brings Sustainability Program To Fairfield County Office Building
Premier office center at 20 Westport Road engages Brooklyn Grange; extends health and hospitality focusWILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuveen Real Estate, one of the largest real estate managers globally with $139 billion of assets under management, has collaborated with Brooklyn Grange, a preeminent urban farming organization, to add an agricultural program to its Fairfield office building at 20 Westport Road. As part of the program, Brooklyn Grange will provide fresh produce for the building’s tenants and on-site cafeteria. A Community Supported Agriculture (“CSA”) initiative will also be set up for donations to local food banks.
Currently under development, there are also plans to include a rooftop garden, a lush greenhouse in a glass atrium between the wings of the building within the campus, or a garden adjacent to the building.
“This is an innovative approach to combining relevant services that not only benefit our tenants, but help the local community and support the environment,” says Ines Olesen, Director of New York Investments at Nuveen Real Estate. “The program is totally in sync with the direction of the improvements at both of our Westport Road office properties, which are surrounded by nature, with walking and biking trails, a spring-fed pond, and vibrant foliage.”
In addition to the new program, the building features a number of other sustainable amenities, including a complimentary bicycle-sharing system and electric vehicle chargers. Nuveen also retained renowned workshare firm, Industrious, to develop a customized business model for the building that includes a wide range of concierge-style services, such as an exclusive tenant portal and mobile app, fitness programs, office catering, event planning, and more.
Gwen Schantz, Co-Founder, Brooklyn Grange, adds, “It's exciting to see office buildings like 20 Westport Road incorporating sustainability into their design and workplace culture. At Brooklyn Grange, we've seen firsthand the benefit of connecting people with nature, as well as a sharp rise in demand from today's workforce to spend part of each day outdoors. 20 Westport is at the leading edge of an industry-wide movement that will change the way we engage with and inhabit buildings.”
20 Westport Road is a 340,000-square-foot Class A building located within the Wilton Woods Corporate Campus. It features two 167,500-square-foot wings connected by bridges on three levels. Among its many distinct tenant-focused features are individually controlled HVAC systems, key card access terminals at all entrances, conference rooms with video teleconferencing, an on-site fitness center and training room with audio and video capabilities, 24/7 security, a full-service cafeteria, and outdoor patio. The building’s verdant location also offers access to a private pond and multiple walking and biking trails.
20 Westport Road is in close proximity to the Norwalk River Valley Trail system and major highways, including RT 7, Merritt Parkway, and I-95. There is shuttle service to the South Norwalk Metro-North train station, with additional drop-offs available upon request.
