Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,987 in the last 365 days.

VSP press release // 20B101990 // sexual assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B101990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                             

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster             

      

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: Summer and Fall 2018

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault (13 VSA 3252c)

 

ACCUSED: Lawrence Glenn Clawson III                                            

  

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tyngsborough MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued Lawrence Glenn

Clawson III a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of sexual

assault.  After a partnered investigation with Vermont Department of Children

and Families, it was determined that Clawson engaged in sexual acts with a

female under the age of 15, in 2018.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-22-22 8 AM         

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

You just read:

VSP press release // 20B101990 // sexual assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.