VSP press release // 20B101990 // sexual assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B101990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: Summer and Fall 2018
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading VT
VIOLATION: Sexual assault (13 VSA 3252c)
ACCUSED: Lawrence Glenn Clawson III
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tyngsborough MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued Lawrence Glenn
Clawson III a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of sexual
assault. After a partnered investigation with Vermont Department of Children
and Families, it was determined that Clawson engaged in sexual acts with a
female under the age of 15, in 2018.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-22-22 8 AM
COURT: Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690