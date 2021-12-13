VSP press release // 20B101990 // sexual assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B101990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: Summer and Fall 2018

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading VT

VIOLATION: Sexual assault (13 VSA 3252c)

ACCUSED: Lawrence Glenn Clawson III

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tyngsborough MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued Lawrence Glenn

Clawson III a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of sexual

assault. After a partnered investigation with Vermont Department of Children

and Families, it was determined that Clawson engaged in sexual acts with a

female under the age of 15, in 2018.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-22-22 8 AM

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690