Building Information Modeling Industry to Generate $15.89 Billion by 2027- Key Factors Behind Market’s Hyper Growth

Building Information Modeling Industry

Implementation of positive government policies encouraging the use of BIM is one of the major growth drivers of the BIM Industry, globally.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Building Information Modeling Industry is driven by the fact that the enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders, coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to BIM users. In addition, rising government mandates for BIM usage across the globe and rowing construction industry fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software and limitation of the trained professionals hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, Technological advancements to manage data at remote servers and improvised inter-coordination between users using cloud-based solutions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Building Information Modeling Industry by Component, Deployment Mode, Project Life Cycle, Building Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global Building Information Modeling Industry size was valued at $5,205 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $15,892 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, the global Building Information Modeling Industry share was dominated by the solution segment and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of building information modeling solutions among the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Most of these organizations have started adopting these solutions to align all construction processes together such as procurement and data management, which improve the overall productivity of construction projects. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth, as over past few years, there has been an increase in the adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of BIM software and platforms. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based building information modeling services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the Building Information Modeling Industry share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to rise in concerns about security of data associated with construction projects, which is highly valuable. Larger firms in the AEC industry such as Autodesk Inc. and Nemetschek AG provide on-premise software for their customers in industrial, healthcare, and residential sectors.

Post COVID-19, the BIM market size is estimated to grow from $5,916 million in 2020, and will reach $15,892 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027. The current estimation of 2027 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates according to the Building Information Modeling Industry forecast. The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the Building Information Modeling Industry as the lockdown during the COVID-19 has enabled wide adoption of BIM to allow projects to continue in a virtual and digital environment even when participants were unable to meet in person. The pandemic has forced to find safer and smarter ways for building offices and homes. This global public health crisis has confirmed the significant demand for new ways of building offices and homes, using smart construction to tackle design problems, outdated techniques, inefficiency, and environmental challenges. For instance, when the lockdown measures were announced in response to the virus outbreak, Cox Architecture, one of the largest architectural practices in Australia, quickly enabled its staff to work from home by providing VPN access to its Autodesk AEC collections. In addition, it increased its investment in BIM360 design for cloud-enabled Revit work sharing.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, in 2019 the solution segment dominated the Building Information Modeling Industry. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

• Depending on project life cycle, the preconstruction generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the construction segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate in the near future.

• By building type, the commercial segment was the largest revenue contributor to the BIM market size in 2019, however, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

• As per application, the planning & modelling segment garnered maximum revenue of BIM market in 2019, however, the asset management segment is expected to witness highest growth rate by 2027.

• According to end user, the architects/engineers segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the contractors segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

• Region wise, the BIM market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the key Building Information Modeling Industry industry players profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solution, Beck Technology Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pentagon Solution Ltd, and Trimble Ltd. This study includes market trends, Building Information Modeling Industry analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

