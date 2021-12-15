Profitable, Low Share Structure; Top Quality Health Brand to Serve a Growing Global Demand: Rapid Nutrition QTCQB: RPNRF
— Dr. David Hunter: University of Sydney
- Multi-Product Line Company Focused on the Emerging Global Health and Wellness Industry Through Diversified Marketing Channels.
- Scientific Team Working to Meet the Latest Consumer Demands for High Value Nutritional Solutions Including Vegan Options.
- Patented New Products to Help Boost the Immune System.
- Expanding Global Distribution Including New Initiative for Africa.
Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF) based in Australia, is dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe. RPNRF shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are made by nature, refined by science. The RPNRF first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. RPNRF aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.
- RPRNF Executes on its Global Markets and Online Strategy While Supporting Sustained Worldwide Demand
On October 30th RPNRF released an update which included the following details:
Strategic Priorities
RPNRF will apply the right balance between delivering sustainable growth while firming up its balance sheet with a focused consolidation strategy. The strategy focuses on the successful execution of several key initiatives for the group:
1. Continued expansion of its flagship brand into new markets as well as increasing its market share in current markets by diversifying its distribution channels to generate new growth.
2. Leveraging unique manufacturing and partnership capabilities to optimize the supply chain by enhancing operational cost efficiencies.
3. Product innovation, with a specific focus on in-demand formulas such as the RPNRF patented herbal anti-viral formula to help boost the immune system.
4. Attracting key opinion leaders and experts in their field to its growing team.
5. Firming up the RPNRF balance sheet with continued execution of the consolidation strategy.
6. Proactively reducing its carbon footprint by enhancing its Corporate Social Responsibilities policy.
Interim Highlights
Financial highlights for the period to date include:
• In spite of RPNRF Sydney based retail store being in temporary lockdown, revenue for the period reached $1.4 million in line with expectations.
• Gross margin was $1.1 million despite one-off corporate listing costs during the period.
Interim 2021 Operational Highlights
Noteworthy Interim RPNRF highlights for the period in review include:
• Continued growth of e-commerce assets, notably, system.com, rapid-nutrition.com, Amazon as well as its growing online influencer-base.
• Further expansion of the RPNRF global distribution with new partnerships expected to be finalized this quarter with Ghana and South Korea.
• Continued growth through the RPNRF direct-to-consumer channels for its flagship brands by leveraging its own DTC channels as well as its key partners.
• Execution of the focused consolidation strategy by simplifying the balance sheet with the successful completion of a cashless transaction with MHT, resulting in receiving back 1.4 million Rapid Nutrition shares.
• Further support by second round investments from institutional investors.
• Continuing to attract highly experienced talent to its team with the appointment of Carl Seletz, who has led some of the world’s largest retail players, to the RPNRF Advisory Board, as well as Dr David Hunter, ranked as the world’s leading expert in osteoarthritis on expertscape.com. Dr. Hunter has researched the effects of obesity on joint pain, making him an ideal addition to the board.
• Initiated preparations to launch a significant oral anti-viral prevention therapy designed to help relieve symptoms of colds and the flu, which was granted an Innovation Patent in 2016.
• Successfully listed on Euronext Paris stock exchange in the Growth segment.
• Annual General Meeting was held in May where all resolutions were passed.
RPNRF Management Commentary
Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic with restrictions across the globe, revenues for the period have performed broadly in line with expectations and RPNRF expects to see continued momentum in the second half of the year as retail channels build and return to normal as restrictions ease.
With further growth anticipated for the remainder of the year as the groups retail store comes out of lockdown, RPNRF progresses its strategy of bringing to market innovative science-based organic products across multiple categories to anchor future earnings by continuing to expand its global distribution, partnerships and direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels. These continue to see ongoing demand for health, wellness and immunity products remaining in response to the global pandemic.
RPNRF has been able to adapt during lockdown, orders to optimize online direct-to-consumer channels to sustain revenue, while manage its supply chain.
The senior leadership team and the RPNRF board have been working diligently to continually create shareholder value by increasing visibility and viability. RPNRF continues to invest heavily in its team, intellectual property and product offerings, particularly in the cold and flu category and the rapidly growing vegan category.
Moreover, RPNRF is well-positioned within the industry, with further growth anticipated for the remainder of the year as the group progresses its strategy, where demand for health supplements is likely to remain at an all-time high with consumers more mindful than ever of the importance of health, wellness and immunity.
In reality, the most exciting aspect of these results is the potential for even more growth. As RPNRF continues to scale its global distribution model, management and product influencer team and IP in trending categories, management anticipates increased product demand and global reach.
- RPNRF Expands Distribution to Africa
On September 14th PRNRF announced it will open up distribution to Africa. RPNRF currently distributes its organic health and wellness products throughout Australia, Asia, Europe, North America as well as its online stores, including Amazon.
In addition, RPNRF has appointed Ghana-based Emmanuel Mensah to launch its signature SystemLS brand in Africa. Mensah is a seasoned sales leader and Wellness enthusiast with a wealth of experience and regulatory knowledge in the healthcare sector.
Western wellness brands such as SystemLS are incredibly well-received in the rapidly growing market of Africa, where RPNRF is seeing high demand for health and wellness products.
The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority has already approved SystemLS Nourish Vegan protein products, which will be available in the coming months; the line is designed to target the rapidly growing vegan sector with a premium-grade formula consisting of organic whole-food based vitamins and proteins designed to improve your health and well-being, control appetite and boost the immune system.
Global expansion of our distribution channels is a key strategy for organic growth. RPNRF anticipates more new distribution agreements and partnerships to come in the third quarter.
As the global health and wellness market continues to grow, Africa is increasing its focus on sustainable development and supporting better health outcomes throughout the continent.
For more information on Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF) visit. http://www.rnplc.com
