More about Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Arrests Four Individuals in Fulton County

ATLANTA, GA —Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has rescued an underage victim and arrested four individuals in Fulton County for Human Trafficking, among other charges, following an extensive 10-month investigation. To date, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has initiated 25 cases, arrested 9 individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims this year.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to play an integral role in our state’s response to the abuse and exploitation of Georgia’s children,” said Carr. “Our team works from the ground-up to identify potential cases, locate and rescue victims, and prosecute buyers and traffickers. We remain dedicated in our efforts to protect our state’s most vulnerable citizens and look forward to presenting these cases in court.”

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Unit Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue a 14-year-old victim. The victim had been missing for approximately seven weeks at the time of the recovery in Feb. 2021.

A summary of the charges against the four individuals is included below.

Jody Netter: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Rape, Child Molestation and Cruelty to Children. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison plus 40 years.

Raphel Olivia Sewer: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Courdale Thayer: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Cruelty to Children, False Imprisonment and Aggravated Assault. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison plus 40 years.

Jahaundria Seabron: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. If convicted, the maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

A Fulton County Magistrate Court issued the arrest warrants* for Netter and Sewer on Nov. 2, 2021. Arrest warrants* for Thayer and Seabron were issued on Dec. 6, 2021.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation.

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit

South Fulton Police Department

Union City Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

*Members of the public should keep in mind that arrest warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the arrest warrant.