IT Robotic Automation Market Grow at CAGR of 9.6% Forecast to 2027 | Uipath SRL, Ipsoft Inc., Celaton Ltd., Pegasystems

IT robotic automation is a revolutionary form of technological business process optimization, usually based on virtual or artificial intelligence (artificial intelligence refers to computers or digital devices that can be networked or combined with humans). IT robotic automation can be called artificial intelligent robotic systems. It includes the automation of manufacturing, inventory, financial systems, distribution, and retail systems. It is very popular in all kinds of businesses, from the consumer market to the manufacturing and service sectors.

The market research on IT Robotic Automation Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, IT Robotic Automation market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Xerox Corporation

· Verint System Inc.

· Uipath SRL

· Redwood Software

· Pegasystems Inc.

· Nice Systems Ltd.

· Ipsoft Inc.

· Celaton Ltd.

· Blue Prism PLC

· Automation Anywhere

Offshore outsourcing is increasing globally. It is a process of relocating office hobs to nations that have lower labor costs but equal skills and resources, such as the Philippines. In this process, IT robotic automation is serving as a strong alternative, which is augmenting the growth of the global IT robotic automation market. Business process outsourcing of BPOs is a multi-billion international market with thousands of BPO service providers operating on an extensive global scale. With the expansion of BPOs, the global IT robotic automation market is getting propelled. For instance, according to Outsource Accelerator, there are currently 700 BPOs in the Philippines alone. These BPOs outsource through off-shoring and on-shoring models to gain better efficiency. By IT robotic automation, BPOs can achieve faster and high cost-saving processing, along with improvement in efficacy. Moreover, there is increased adoption of robotic automation in the accounting and finance sector, which is also augmenting the growth of the global IT robotic automation market.

The Asia Pacific in recent times is facing high demand in the IT robotic automation market, owing to the prevalence of BPOs in the region, along with cheap labor cost and high efficiency of individuals in regions such as India and Japan. For instance, National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), more than 1.1 million individuals in the region work in BPOs. The nation has over 500 companies, which offer outsourcing services to more than 66 nations. Owing to all these factors, there have been some significant industrial developments in the global IT robotic automation market. For instance, in May 2020, Pactera and Blue Prism collaborated to develop robotic process automation (RPA) solutions for clients residing in Oceania and Asia.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the IT Robotic Automation market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

The following are the study objectives for this report

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.



