Canadian Charity Supports Record Number of People Worldwide in 2021

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) was able to provide innovative and sustainable programming to a record number of people in the past year, thanks to the generosity of its donors, the effectiveness of its partners, and the dedication of its employees.

The need for emergency humanitarian relief and sustainable development programming has only increased in the past year. In response, IDRF increased their level of support by 300,000 people- providing nearly 1.2 million people around the world and in Canada with assistance in 2021, compared to approximately 840,000 people in 2020.

“The generosity of our supporters, the effectiveness of our program partners, and the dedication of our employees and volunteers have enabled us to reach a record number of vulnerable people this year,” said Mahmood Qasim, the Chief Executive Officer of IDRF. “We are grateful for their extraordinary support, especially during a time of such great crisis and need.”

In the past fiscal year, IDRF provided 108 programs in 27 countries with a focus on five key areas – food assistance; water, sanitation, and hygiene; health; economic development; and education.

IDRF’s food assistance programs provided 437,172 people with food parcels based on the needs of each community, and cash vouchers to purchase food. The program also provided families with nutrition education and training on sustainable food practices. Some of the greatest areas of impact for the program were in the conflict-torn countries of Yemen, Syria, and Somalia.

Its water, sanitation, and hygiene program assisted 350,974 people by increasing access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities such as washroom and hand washing stations, and hygiene education. Niger, Palestine, and Yemen were some of the countries that benefited from this assistance.

The charity’s health programs helped 313,754 people by improving their access to essential services including treatment by doctors and nurses, medication, health care education, and the procurement of vital medical equipment and supplies. The program also provided much-need training for medical personnel, including nurses. These health care programs were administered in India, Yemen, Turkey, and Palestine.

IDRF’s economic development programs assisted thousands of men, women, and youth around the globe in further skill and career development. For example, Palestinian women were given business management and vocational training, which resulted in 150 of them starting their own business and earning an income to support their families. In Canada, the charity’s Get Job Ready program has helped 650 youth aged 19-29 successfully navigate the country’s employment market by providing them with “soft’’ job skills such as financial literacy, resume building skills, and job interview training.

IDRF’s education programs provided 35,157 children with innovative learning opportunities in 2021, including in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Canada. For example, in Pakistan which has a higher-than-normal rate of deafness among children, the charity supported 129 students with special education opportunities, and 39 teachers. In Palestine, IDRF began building an education centre in Gaza to provide rehabilitation in the form of mental health and psychosocial support and an expanded curriculum that includes digital literacy. Domestically, the charity’s Licensed to Learn peer-tutoring and mentorship program impacted more than 2,000 students which will help to close the learning gap caused by school closures.

“During fiscal 2021, we were able to help over a million people in 27 countries, including Canada,” said Mr. Qasim. “On behalf of the IDRF board, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation to our supporters, partners, volunteers and staff for giving so many people so much hope for the future.”

About IDRF:

IDRF is a Canadian registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged people in Canada and around the world. Founded in 1984, IDRF has an enviable reputation as one of Canada’s best-run charities and has been recognized by third-party organizations such as the Financial Post and MoneySense for its effectiveness, efficiency, and results. Find out more about IDRF's work in its Annual Report, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

