Earth-scorching electric motorcycle, fleet fueling, AI telematics for driver safety coming to ShowStoppers CES 2022

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth-scorching electrified speed, fleet payment for fuel, and AI-driven telematics for driver safety and training are coming to ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event scheduled for 5 Jan. 2022 during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

Journalists attending the press event will see advances to the winner of multiple transportation awards -- the new earth-scorching HyperSport streetfighter model, HyperFighter, the smartest, safest, all-electric sportbike in the world, from Damon Motors, https://damon.com.

Car IQ®, https://www.gocariq.com, has created a payment solution that enables fleet vehicles to pay for fuel without a credit card. All it takes is three easy steps: Pull into the station, select the pump number and let the vehicle take it from there.

Video telematics provider SmartWitness, https://www.smartwitness.com, a CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree, showcases two cameras and a suite of AI solutions that improve safety and risk analysis for commercial truck fleets.

The press event organizes product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

