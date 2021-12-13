Global Docking Station Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors
[205+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, The report predicts the global Docking Station market to reach around USD 1.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020. The global Docking Station market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2026.
Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Docking Station Market By Product (Laptop, Smartphones & Tablets, & Others), By Connectivity Type (Wired & Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Offline & Online), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"
"According to the latest research study, The report predicts the global Docking Station market to reach around USD 1.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020. The global Docking Station market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2026."
Docking stations are electronic portable plug-in devices that allow portable computers to connect with various devices. Essentially, the primary function of a docking station is to provide an extension for laptop ports, through an exclusive connector, which is generally on the laptop's side connected to the rear of the docking station.
Docking stations are designed to be compatible with different USB specifications such as 2.0 and 3.0. Some docking stations provide extended connection of computers with speakers, Ethernet, microphone, and others using a single USB cable. These stations have gained demand as they have fewer wires for multiple connections. Docking stations are convenient as they are portable and user-friendly. With the introduction of new technology by IT companies, wireless docking stations are gaining demand over traditional stations.
Industry Major Market Players
- The Targus Corp
- StarTech.com
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- ACCO Brands Corp
- HP Development Company
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Plugable Technologies
- Toshiba Corp
- Apple Inc.
Market Growth Factors
Global Docking Station Market: Growth Factors
The primary driving factors for the global docking station market include the increased importance of mobile devices due to the rising number of applications such as communication, data collection, inventory management, vehicle tracking, and merchandising coupled with the rising popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) to name a few. Additionally, rising demands for cutting work-related expenses and increasing flexibility and efficiency measures will boost the growth of the global docking station market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, the rising need for rapid data transfer coupled with the development of technologies such as USB-C, USB 3.0, and thunderbolt charging will further increase the footprint of the global docking station market during the advent of the forecast period.
The global docking station market is driven by increasing digitalization solutions coupled with the integration of multi-channel charging stations to name a few. A rising quantity of office spaces in developed and developing areas coupled with rising convenience will fuel the growth of the global docking station market during the advent of the forecast period. However, the non-portability of these devices coupled with irregular charging costs will hamper the growth of the global docking station market during the advent of the forecast period to some extent.
Global Docking Station Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 1.1 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.7 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|5.5% CAGR
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Years
|2021-2026
|Key Market Players
|The Targus Corp, StarTech.com, Dell Technologies, Inc., ACCO Brands Corp, HP Development Company, Lenovo Group Ltd, and Others
|Key Segment
|Product, Connectivity Type, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Global Docking Station Market: Regional Analysis
North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising usage of docking stations owing to a rapidly expanding IT sector coupled with the increasing popularity of BYOD to name a few. Additionally, rising infrastructure spending coupled with favorable policies for an expanding nature will increase the footprint of the docking station market during the advent of the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR growth during the forecast duration owing to the rising penetration of IT firms in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan coupled with rising product demand to name a few. Moreover, increased usage of smartphones and rising purchasing power among users will boost the growth of the docking station market during the forecast period.
Regional Dominance:
Geographically, the global Docking Station market was dominated by North America by generating revenues worth USD 660 million in 2019. This dominance is majorly attributed to increasing technological adoption in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.
World’s largest data centers are installed in the regions of North America, this reason is expected to raise demand for docking stations in large enterprises. Furthermore, Europe is set to observe the second-fastest growth of a CAGR of3.9% over the forecast period.
"Docking Station Market By Product (Laptop, Smartphones & Tablets, & Others), By Connectivity Type (Wired & Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Offline & Online), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"
