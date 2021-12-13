Denim Fabric Market Size to cross $27.9 Billion by 2030 | by Raw Material, Fabric Type, End-Use and Forecast Report

Denim Fabric Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global denim fabric market based on raw material, fabric type, end-use industry, and region.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Denim fabric market generated $18.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030, According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and new socio-economic trends drive the growth of the global denim fabric market. However, volatility in prices of cotton and environmental risks associated with the use of synthetic dyes restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of biodegradable denim fabric presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Presence of denim fabrics at affordable prices and socio-economic trends drive the growth of the global denim fabric market. In many countries such as India, China, Brazil, Italy, Bangladesh, and others, there is an abundant availability of cotton and huge demand for denims. So, new manufacturers are entering the market and leading players are expanding their international presence, creating a huge competition across many countries.

Based on region, APAC contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. The same region is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include America, Europe, and MEA.

Leading players of the global denim fabric market analyzed in the research include Advance Denim Co., Ltd., Arvind Limited, Bextex, CONE Denim LLC, HA-MEEM Group, House of Gold, LLC, Isko, Modern Denim Ltd., Noman Group, and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.

Based on raw material, the cotton segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the same segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on fabric type, the raw segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stretch segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the denim fabric market has been impacted negatively due to manufacturing facility closures and supply chain disruptions. Several denim fabric manufacturing companies and mills needed to shut down their facilities or reduce the operational capacities due to the risk of infection among workers. This temporarily hampered the production volumes in the denim fabric market. In addition, increase in prices of raw materials, specifically cotton and cotton yarn, reduced the manufacturing of denim fabric during the pandemic. For instance, the report by the Denim Manufacturers Association of India (DMAI) stated that the prices of cotton and cotton yarn increased by 20-30% in December 2020 in comparison to March 2020.

