Tips from Mrs. Clause on Finding the Perfect Gifts for Family & Friends This Holiday Season
Super affordable gift ideas and stocking stuffers that are sure to dazzle even the tough-to-please people on any holiday list.LAKE WALES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the legendary wife of Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause is sharing her top tips for uncovering unique gift ideas for even the pickiest friends on the "Good List" this year.
She's included everything from Wifi security systems to wireless power banks and skincare products in the hopes that she's covered all the bases this holiday season.
Gifts for the Tech Lovers
TalkWorks Portable Charger Power Bank USB Battery Pack 6000 mAh
The TalkWorks Portable Charger Power Bank will keep one powered at home, the office, and on the go with up to 5x more battery for a cell phone (iPhone, Samsung Galaxy), Tablet (iPad), or USB devices. This 6000 mAh battery supplies a super-fast charge for up to two devices simultaneously with a shared power output that automatically distributes across both ports.
Powr Slim Wallet for Men
Protect oneself from data skimming, electronic pickpocketing, and identity theft with the Powr Slim Wallet, tested to be 100% effective at preventing credit cards, debit cards, driver’s licenses, and ID cards operating at a frequency of 13.56 MHz from being read.
Gryphon Mesh WiFi Security & Parental Control System
Finally, the family can surf the Web Without Worry. Gryphon Tower is the best-rated all-in-one mesh WiFi system preloaded with parental controls, internet security, and lightning-fast whole-house coverage. There will be no worries about hackers, personal privacy threats, kids stumbling upon inappropriate websites, bedtimes, or dropped connections.
EarPeace Hearing Protection for Music Festivals, DJs, Musicians, Motorcycles, Raves, Work & Airplane Noise Reduction
Want the perfect stocking stuffer to keep everyone on the list safe and comfortable as the world opens up? The EarPeace high-fidelity earplugs are the gift that keeps on giving––and protecting––all year long. These patented, ultra-comfortable earplugs lower the volume without distorting sound, protecting the peace from day to night.
iFox Wireless Speaker
Take music anywhere with the portable iFox shower speaker. Ten hours of battery life and clean, sharp sound make our speaker the fundamental all-day play companion. Perfect for beach days, pool parties, and hikes, the iFox is fully submersible and 100% waterproof— it even floats. Use the removable suction back to slap it on shower walls, car and boat interiors, or rock it on the go with our carabiner hook.
Health and Wellness Gifts
Live Wise Estro Wise
A gift of Live Wise Naturals superior liquid supplements shows them just how much they care about their overall health and wellbeing. Live Wise Naturals Estro Wise is formulated with a clinically researched blend of botanical extracts proven to reduce hormonal imbalance and the myriad of symptoms it causes.
Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash
This hands-free cleanser for brighter, balanced skin is sure to put a smile on her face this holiday season. The Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash provides a deep cleanse with a built-in hypoallergenic silicone brush that gently exfoliates to deep cleans pores to remove impurities, blackheads and help banish acne breakouts.
Carpe Underarm Antiperspirant Cypress Scent
Give the gift of confidence with Carpe’s Underarm Antiperspirant Cypress Scent, the ultimate sweat control product on the market today. The antiperspirant is unlike any other, masking odor and delivering sweat control to keep one dry no matter the circumstances.
De La Cruz 10% Sulfur Ointment Acne Treatment
Say bye to pimples, blackheads, and blemishes with the De La Cruz Acne Treatment, a powerful, water-washable ointment with maximum strength sulfur. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of sulfur will restore skin and expedite healing, and the ointment lacks parabens, dyes, or fragrances.
Jounjip Trigger Point Stimulator Tool
This fantastic little tool utilizes the concept of ancient acupuncture to encourage the flow of energy through tight areas of the body. The Jounjip Trigger Point Stimulator Tool is a simple device that creates a small electrical stimulus that mimics acupuncture, helps release trapped energy (Qi), and softens trigger points. No needles or batteries are required.
DO NOT USE - if you are pregnant, have a pacemaker, or have a life-threatening disease or injury. You should always speak with your physician or healthcare professional before trying any new device.
Seven Minerals - Aloe Vera Gel
The Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel is a top-selling Amazon product with over 50,000+ reviews, and top experts consider it one of the best aloe products on the market. Organically grown and freshly cut in the USA, the Aloe Vera Gel is 100% natural and features no added water, alcohol, or toxic preservatives. Add it to a loved ones’ stockings this holiday season to help keep their skin glowing all year long.
Keranique Hair Regrowth System for Women
Who wouldn't love to receive the gift for fuller, healthier hair this holiday season? Keranique Regrowth System features an ingredient that is the only FDA-approved non-prescription treatment for women's hair loss. Our product improves hair volume, texture and shine, and adds instant volume, body, and bounce while helping to improve hair strength.
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask
Rough, scratchy feet no more. Put a little bounce back in their step with Soft Touch Foot Peel Masks for the guys and gals on the list. These easy-to-use exfoliating foot treatment peel masks will leave their feet soft, crack and callus-free, and are formulated with a blend of natural ingredients and botanical extracts.
Body Powder by Hiki
Talc-free Body Powder easily rubs into any skin tone, with no residue or chalky finish.
