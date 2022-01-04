Buyers Initiate Lawsuits Against La Baraquette and Developer Miguel Espada
Buyers at “La Baraquette” have filed lawsuits against developer Miguel Espada and SCI La Baraquette alleging no substantive work has been completedPARIS, FRANCE, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buyers of property at “La Baraquette” have filed lawsuits in a French court (TRIBUNAL JUDICIAIRE DE BEZIERS Ordonnance du : 09 Juillet 2021 N° RG 2 1/00334 - N° Portalis DBYA-W-B7F-E2Lpx RG 2 1/00334) against developer Miguel Espada and SCI La Baraquette, alleging that no substantive work has been completed on the project since early 2018. The buyers claimed and produced documents to demonstrate that Mr. Espada committed to completing the property by the end of 2020. The buyers produced photos, from an appointed French bailiff, who entered the property in 2020 to document the lack of progress on the development. The buyers allege no significant work over the past 42 months, including eighteen months before the first covid-19 cases, were discovered. An expert has been recently appointed by the French court to assess the situation and demanded the production of documents related to the project. The buyers also allege that Mr. Espada proposed a project that included new villas, waterfront property, an apartment complex, and a robust retail center, yet claim that Mr. Espada failed to deliver on any of these plans. Currently, websites still advertise these plans to prospective buyers. The La Baraquette development site is in Marseillan, France about 50 km southwest of Montpellier. LUX* Resorts & Hotels, a member of Lux Island Resorts Co Ltd, in Mauritius is also affiliated with the development. Also named in the lawsuit is the insurance company for the development, La Compagnie Européenne de Garanties et de Caution (CECG).
The buyers are represented by Mr. Gregory Hanson, 1 rue Général Perrier | 30000 Nîmes | France | Phone: +33 (0)6 03 48 43 60
