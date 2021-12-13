Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook - Record High Markets Ahead of Raise Economy Globally

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in prevalence of cancer across geographies, high demand for ideal therapeutics for cancer treatment, favorable reimbursement policies offered by manufacturers & insurance providers in some countries, and rise in awareness of checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer due to positive results are the major factors driving the growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. In addition, surge in geriatric population and increase in technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of cancer supplement the market growth. However, high cost of treatment associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors is likely to hamper the growth of the industry. Moreover, increased number of pipeline drugs and untapped opportunities in the emerging markets would facilitate future market growth.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market was valued at $10.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $56.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry by closely monitoring the market trends, key drivers, challenges & opportunities, top investment pockets, key growth strategies, and competitive landscape.

The immune checkpoint inhibitors market has come a long way since the approval of Yervoy, the first immune checkpoint inhibitor, in 2011. However, relatively new entrants, such as Opdivo and Ketruda, have gained popularity over the years due to their high success rates and applicability in late stage cancer treatment. Erstwhile, Opdivo took the lead in terms of revenue, however Keytruda is expected to be the numero uno in the market by end of 2018. In H1-2018, Opdivo had a marginal lead over Keytruda, however the former's shares are expected to dip by the end of 2018. Similarly, Imfinzi, which has a marginal share in the market, will gain share in 2018.

PD-1 inhibitor to capture the highest market share through 2025:-

Among the checkpoint inhibitors types discussed in the study, the PD-1 inhibitor segment captured 82% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the study period. The segment would dominate the market through 2025 due to increase in R&D activities and expected approvals in potential new indications. However, the PD-L1 inhibitor segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.2% through 2025 owing to the increase in adoption of Bavencio & Imfinzi, surge in incidence of cancer, and rise in R&D activities toward atezolizumab, avelumab, & durvalumab. The CTLA-4 inhibitor and others are expected to have steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Lung cancer to hold the largest share, bladder cancer segment to grow rapidly through 2025:-

The report analyzes of the various applications of immune checkpoint inhibitors. The lung cancer segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025, holding about 45% of the total market share. However, the bladder cancer segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.1% through 2025, owing to the high incidence of bladder cancer and advancements in diagnostic techniques. The report also includes the analysis of melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and other application areas.

North America to be largest revenue contributor, Asia-Pacific to be fastest growing market:-

In 2017, North America contributed around two-thirds share of the global market and is most likely to maintain its lion's share through the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.1% through 2025. Factors such as rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in developing counties such as India, China, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing awareness of immune checkpoint inhibitors, and growing per healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key market players:-

The leading companies of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market include :-

- AstraZeneca PLC.,

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

- Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.),

- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.),

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.),

- Immutep Limited,

- Merck & Co., Inc.,

- Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.),

- Novartis AG,

- Pfizer Inc.

