Riverview Teacher Christina Allen to be honored with $2,000 Outstanding Educator Award on December 14
Ms. Allen received the most votes in World’s Finest Chocolate’s Monthly $2K Giveaway for November 2021
You won’t find a more compassionate and caring teacher. Much deserved!”RIVERVIEW, FL, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 14 at 1:15 pm, WFC Sales Representative Doug Byers will present Ms. Allen with an Outstanding Educator award. She will receive $1,000 for her classroom, and Riverview Academy of Math and Sciences will receive $1,000 for their general fund.
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:15 pm
Riverview Academy of Math and Sciences
9906 Symmes Rd.
Riverview, FL
Ms. Allen’s Winning Nomination
Last month, one of Ms. Allen’s fans nominated her on the World’s Finest Chocolate Facebook page with these words:
“For as far as she can remember, Christina Allen wanted to be a teacher. She possesses some amazing qualities in her classroom, some of those qualities include skills in communication with her students, active listening, collaboration with both students and teachers, adaptability, empathy, and patience. She has an engaging classroom presence, value in real-world learning, exchange of best practices, and a lifelong love of learning. Recently she has been overwhelmingly voted by her peers as a teacher of the month. Additional roles she takes on are a 2nd-grade team lead, math reflex lead, and a seat on the school board. You won’t find a more compassionate and caring teacher. Much deserved!”
Educators, along with healthcare workers and first responders, have proven to be our heroes since the pandemic turned our world upside down in 2020. To recognize these unsung education heroes, World’s Finest Chocolate (WFC), best known for school fundraisers, launched a monthly $2k Giveaway starting in October to honor outstanding educators.
#WFC2kGiveway Details
The educator nominated on the WFC Facebook page who receives the most votes that month will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school. In addition, anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb.World’s Finest Chocolate bar. The $2K Giveaway will run through May of 2022.
On the first of each month, WFC reopens the monthly contest, and the next winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 29. To nominate an educator, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2kgiveaway. To vote for a nominated educator, like the original Facebook post.
About World’s Finest Chocolate: Since 1949, our fundraising products have helped our customers raise over $4,400,000,000. World’s Finest Chocolate is a third generation, family-owned company, based in Chicago, Illinois. Our high quality standards ensure that each chocolate item we create is something our fundraisers are proud to sell, and a delicious treat their supporters will enjoy.
