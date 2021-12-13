Clinical Nutrition Market Business Scenario| Key Driving Factors that Will Boost the Growth

Clinical Nutrition

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in number of patients utilizing advanced clinical nutritional products, and increase in R&D investments by governments in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and strict regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in clinical nutrition and untapped potential in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.

"Clinical Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Others), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global clinical nutrition industry generated $31.35 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $55.25 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clinical-nutrition-market

COVID-19 Scenario:

- The governing authorities such as WHO, ESPEN, ASPEN, and others have released guidelines regarding nutritional assessment and screening of hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

- Nutrition therapy based on guidelines and recommendations by authorities has been carried out for all the patients. It involves determining the requirement of water, protein, and energy for the individuals and providing them in required quantities to ensure nutritional adequacy.

The oral segment to maintain its lead position by 2026

Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to nearly half of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its widespread usage in patients as it offers ease in intake and convenience for treatment of several diseases. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including enteral and parenteral.

The cancer segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on application, the cancer segment held the largest market share with nearly one-third of the global clinical nutrition market share in 2018, and would continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the need to fulfill nutritional deficiency occurring in patients from various treatments such as hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplant. The research also discusses segments including neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others.

North America to maintain its highest revenue contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of chronic disease including coronary artery disease, diabetes, ischemic stroke, and few cancer indications in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in metabolic disorders and rise in patient awareness regarding adoption of clinical nutrition products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/861

Leading market players:-

- Abbott Laboratories

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Danone Nutricia

- Baxter International Inc.

- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

- Perrigo Company Plc

- Pfizer Inc.

- Nestlé S.A

- Lonza Ltd.

- Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Trauma Devices Market Global Research By 2030

Foot and Ankle Devices Market Global Research By 2030

Diabetes Drugs Market Global Research By 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts