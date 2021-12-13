Troop F Weekly Report 12-06 to 12-12-21

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 12/9/2021

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon, when he met a vehicle driving 81 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver was a juvenile that received his license six days prior. Tr. Castonguay called his parents and his mother came to get him. Tr. Castonguay issued the young man a criminal summons for the violation.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 12/9/2021

Town: Portage

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Portage when he met a vehicle driving 108 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and Tr. Desrosier issued him a criminal summons for the violation.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 12/10/2021

Town: hamlin

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was driving through Hamlin and recognized a vehicle he knew had false registration plates attached. After confirming the plates were not assigned to the vehicle, he attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle appeared to be refusing to stop but ended up pulling over after almost going off the roadway twice. Tr. Rider issued the driver a criminal summons for OAS, VCR, and False Attachment of Plates. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 12/10/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider observed a vehicle in Van Buren with a defective taillight and initiated a traffic stop. After an investigation, the driver was issued a criminal summons for OAS. Tr. Rider helped the man arrange for a licensed driver to come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: assist to local PD

Date: 12/11/2021

Town: Madawaska

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER / TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier and Tr. Rider assisted Madawaska PD with a vehicle that refused to stop. Madawaska PD had the vehicle speeding (56 mph in a 35-mph zone) and when they went to stop the car it sped off. Troopers located the vehicle and also attempted to stop it, but it sped up. They did not chase the car due to the poor road conditions at the time. The same vehicle ran from a Sheriff’s Deputy, Limestone PD, and Fort Kent PD, all on the same night. Tr. Desrosier knew who was driving the car and he was arrested the next day without incident. The male has a suspended driver’s license and bail conditions for an unrelated incident.

Incident Type: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Date: 12/07/2021

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy responded to an apartment complex in Van Buren for a report of a male yelling at someone. Tr. Roy went to the apartment building and was able to locate the male two male subjects who had been making noise. One man claimed he was yelling at someone on a phone call and nothing occurred with the other male who was in his apartment. Tr. Roy issued a disorderly conduct warning to both male subjects in the apartment.

Incident Type: Violation of Bail

Date: 12/12/2021

Town: Saint John

Trooper: Tr. ROy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy observed an auxiliary lighting violation on vehicle traveling on the St. John Road in St. John Plantation. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and observed several other motor vehicle violations. The investigation revealed the operator was on bail, restricting him to 24-7 house arrest, and in violation of his bail conditions. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for violating his conditions of release.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 12/10/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin took a theft complaint from a residence in Van Buren. The victim reported she owns several properties in town, and she discovered someone had stolen a heater that was stored in a garage. There is no timeframe for the theft and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 12/10/2021

Town: wallagrass

Trooper: tr. curtin