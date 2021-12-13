Hydrogen Cars, Gradually Entering the Track of Environmental Protection

USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen energy, regarded as the clean energy with the most development potential in the 21st century. It has diverse sources, can achieve zero emission at the terminal, is environmentally friendly, and has a wide range of applications. Hydrogen fuel vehicles are one of the key directions for the use of hydrogen energy. As of August this year, the total global sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles was approximately 11,200, while the total global sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in August last year was 5,900, an increase of 91.7% year-on-year. However, the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is not only a technical issue but also depends on the support of the entire supply chain, especially the upstream infrastructure such as hydrogen production, storage and transportation, and hydrogen refueling stations.

As an important infrastructure for the downstream application and development of the hydrogen energy industry, hydrogen refueling stations are the focus of the construction and layout of various countries. As of the end of 2020, a total of 553 hydrogen refueling stations have been put into operation worldwide, and 107 new hydrogen refueling stations have been put into operation throughout the year. From the perspective of regional distribution, Asia and Europe are the most active regions for the construction of hydrogen refueling stations in the world. As of the end of 2020, Asia has the largest number of hydrogen refueling stations, with a total of 275 hydrogen refueling stations, accounting for 50% of the world's total; followed by Europe, with 200 hydrogen refueling stations, accounting for 36%; North America has only 75 hydrogen refueling stations, accounting for 14 %. At present, there are generally two types of hydrogen refueling stations in the world, large public hydrogen refueling stations and small self-made hydrogen refueling stations.

Small hydrogen refueling stations are suitable for customers with urgent hydrogen refueling needs or small hydrogen demand. This type of hydrogen refueling station is easy to maintain and install, has high safety, and is convenient for users. The CUBE series all-in-one hydrogen refueler, developed by the Angstrom Group, only requires water and electric connection for hydrogen refueling at either 35MPa or 70MPa, making it safe, convenient, and reliable.

Large-scale hydrogen refueling stations are usually suitable for public transportation and massive hydrogen refueling. Although this type of hydrogen refueling station produces more hydrogen, it occupies a large area and is complicated to install and maintain. At present, the 500KG/day containerized hydrogen refueling station designed by Angstrom overcomes the problems of large area and complicated installation and maintenance of hydrogen refueling stations in the past. This product has the characteristics of a smaller footprint, simple installation and maintenance, low investment cost, and higher safety and automation levels compared with traditional hydrogen stations. The station has a daily refueling capacity of 500KG (12 hrs). The whole system includes a 40ft container (integrated manifold, compressor, dispenser, and safety & controls), a hydrogen ground storage (200KG@43.8MPa), a compression cooling-water machine chiller (for the compressor), and a low temp chiller for hydrogen cooling. Refueling pressure is 35MPa, with TK16 and TK25 dual nozzle.

The construction and popularity of hydrogen refueling stations will determine the commercialization process of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The operation of vehicles relies on hydrogen refueling infrastructure. If there is no hydrogen refueling station or the capacity of the hydrogen refueling station is insufficient, the operation and promotion of vehicles will be difficult.

