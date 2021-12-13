CyberRisk Alliance Expands Event Portfolio with Acquisition of Identiverse Conference
Market-leading digital identity event to be expanded in partnership with Ping Identity as founding sponsorNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace, has acquired Identiverse, the premier annual conference for the Identity Access Management (IAM) community. Identiverse was founded in 2010 by the enterprise identity leader, Ping Identity, who will remain a founding sponsor and continue to support the conference’s expansion strategy.
Identiverse extends CRA’s event portfolio into the rapidly growing identity management marketplace, a fundamental and broad segment of cybersecurity that touches vast audiences of business and technical stakeholders. Attended by more than 2,000 digital identity, security and privacy experts from over 800 large enterprise and public sector organizations, Identiverse is known for a thought-provoking multitrack program of content, speakers, and keynotes, delivered with high production value, and moderated by IAM expert and content director Andi Hindle, who will continue in his role under CRA’s ownership.
Alongside InfoSec World, SC Events and Security Weekly Unlocked, Identiverse establishes another franchise brand in CRA’s Learning portfolio, and will be a platform for serving the identity security market through new business intelligence, content, and event resources. CRA will also offer new marketing partnership opportunities to Identiverse’s rich community of sponsors, including technology giants, sector leaders, startups, integrators and consultants, standards bodies, and professional associations.
“Identiverse is uniquely positioned to serve an essential discipline within cybersecurity,” said CyberRisk Alliance CEO and Founder Doug Manoni. “Our expansion plans for the conference and our commitment to serve the IAM community will develop Identiverse into an ever more powerful and influential brand of scale. We are particularly pleased to be partnering with an industry pioneer in Andre Durand and having Ping Identity’s continued support of the conference’s success.”
“Ping identity started Identiverse over 13 years ago with the vision to share information and perspectives with the brightest minds in Identity and Access Management,” said Andre Durand founder and CEO of Ping identity, and founder of Identiverse. “We are partnering with CyberRisk Alliance to expand our reach and impact among the security community. I look forward to working with them and the entire Identiverse team to inspire future practitioners to solve the toughest challenges within identity and access management.”
The 2022 Identiverse Conference will be held June 21-24, 2022, in Denver, CO, and offer more than 140 sessions, panels and keynotes. Themed “Trust,” the conference will explore how digital identity can improve customer experience at the same time as enhancing security and privacy.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.pingidentity.com/.
