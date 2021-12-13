Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to US$ 41,625.7 million by 2027

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-foaming agents, pH neutralizers, coagulants, and flocculants are some of the chemicals used in wastewater treatment. These compounds aid in the removal of solids and suspended particles as well as the clarification of wastewater. These chemicals can be organic or inorganic, and they are useful in eliminating microorganisms from water. They're also excellent for removing dangerous compounds and pollutants from the water. Furthermore, wastewater treatment chemicals improve the water's quality and colour while also separating valuable substances from it.

The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market was worth US$ 28,769.0 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent to US$ 41,625.7 million by 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Kemira Oyj, ION EXCHANGE (I) Ltd, Thermax Ltd, BASF-SE, GE Water & Process Technologies, Dorf Ketal, Chembond India Ltd, SNF Group, Vasu Chemicals, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Gold Crest, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shandong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd..



Market Dynamics

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is growing due to rising awareness about decreasing water contamination, reusing water, and treating water. The expansion is also aided by an increasing number of government programmes and tough regulations around the world.In 2018, the European Commission (EC) proposed that water reuse for agriculture irrigation in the European Union be made easier. Water from treated wastewater can be reused during seasonal droughts and weather variability, according to the European Commission, saving farmers from crop failures and economic loss. As a result, demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is predicted to rise over the forecast period.

