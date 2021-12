Governor Whitmer Announces Auto Insurers to Issue $400 per Vehicle Refund Checks No Later Than May 9, 2022

State launches webpage to answer questions, provide guidance to consumers

This release was originally issued by Governor Whitmer's Office.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 13, 2021 Contact: press@michigan.gov

LANSING, Mich. -- At the direction of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a bulletin to Michigan's insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to inform insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for Michigan's upcoming $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds. Last week, Governor Whitmer announced that all drivers would receive the $400 refunds as a result of the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund.

"Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver's pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation," said Governor Whitmer. "I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers. The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed."

"The Governor directed DIFS to take an active role in ensuring that refunds would be issued expeditiously to Michiganders who have paid into the fund for decades," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "The DIFS bulletin ensures that consumers are protected and imposes a May 9, 2022 deadline for issuing refunds to all eligible drivers. Our goal is to make sure that this money makes it to the pockets of Michiganders as quickly and securely as possible."

The MCCA refunds were made possible by the cost saving and fraud prevention provisions of the historic, bipartisan auto insurance reform signed into law by Governor Whitmer in 2019. The refund plan issued by the MCCA will result in $400 refunds sent to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. Surplus funds will be transferred by the MCCA to insurers by March 9, and the new DIFS bulletin directs insurers to issue refunds via check or ACH deposit to consumers as expeditiously as possible, but in no event no later than May 9, 2022.

In addition to issuing industry guidance, DIFS has also launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what they can do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.

Additional information about the auto insurance reform law, including the amnesty period that allows uninsured drivers to get penalty-free auto insurance if they apply for coverage before January 1, 2022, can be found at Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance. Frequently asked questions, tips for shopping for insurance, and an insurance locator to help find licensed agents are also available. Consumers with questions or concerns about auto insurance can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

####