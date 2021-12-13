According to the Latest Report:Cloud IDS IPS Market is Expected Significant Growth by Forecast 2021 to 2027
Cloud IDS (Intrusion Detection System) and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) are methodology used to escalate the security level of networks, by scanning.#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Cloud IDS IPS Market Perspective 2021
Market Overview:
IDS (intrusion detection system) is a security solution that helps detect security-related events but does not block them. While IPS (intrusion prevention system) identifies a threat and blocks it so the attack cannot occur. Cloud-based IDS and IPS is essential for companies migrating workloads and services to public cloud infrastructure. The main difference between them is that IDS is a monitoring system, while IPS is a control system.
IDS analyze network traffic for signatures that match known cyber-attacks and IPS help stop the attack. While many companies leverage IDS/IPS systems to fulfill a compliance checkbox, both systems are vital to protect company’s network. These security solutions help ensure any potential threats that sneak through the firewall are addressed as soon as the attack occurs.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is expected to propel growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period. For instance, according to an annual report on global cyber security, there were a total of 304 million ransomware attacks worldwide in 2020.
Moreover, rising demand for easily scalable and cost-effective security solutions and rise in security threats is expected to augment the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market. There has been an increase in the implementation of IDS by many cloud customers to help keep their network secure. For instance, Google Cloud IDS delivers cloud-native, managed, network-based threat detection, built with Palo Alto Networks’ industry-leading threat detection technologies to provide high levels of security efficacy.
Companies Covered as part of this study include: CA Technologies, Solarwinds, Dynatrace, Idera, Sevone, Cloudyn, Zenoss, Datadog, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, and Opsview.
Key Takeaways
The cloud IDS IPS market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cloud-based security solutions and growing demand for securing it infrastructure. For instance, in February 2018, Axiad IDS launched the next-generation of Axiad ID Cloud, providing companies a comprehensive platform with new capabilities to prevent security breaches and meet critical IT security mandates.
Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the cloud IDS IPS market due to increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions, rise in security threats, and rising number of cyber-attacks and data breaches in this region. According to tdwi.org, the number of data breaches in the United States totaled 1,001 cases in 2020.
