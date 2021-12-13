Knife Market Expectations for Growth at 4.5% CAGR by the end of 2027 | Olfa Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
SEATTLE, WA, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A knife is an utensil with a handle and a cutting edge. In the food sector, knives are used to handle and prepare food. Every stage of food preparation necessitates the use of cutting. Knives come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including bayonets, ballistic knives, battle knives, daggers, butterfly knives, and more. Due to rising demand for knives in the food industry for cutting poultry, meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, and other foods, the market is expected to reach US$ 2,848.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).
Competitive Landscape:
Olfa Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Irwin Industrial Tools, Workpro, DeWalt, Pacific Handy Cutter Inc., Hyde Tools Inc., Craftsman, U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co. Inc., Roberts Consolidated Industries, Inc., Q.E.P. Co., Inc., Apex Tool Group, LLC, Fiskars Group, and Klein Tools, Inc...
During the projected period, e-commerce distribution channels are expected to gain traction among distribution channels. The segment's growth is being fueled by rising internet penetration in emerging economies like China and India, as well as ease of price comparison, product reviews, and delivery via e-commerce sites. For example, India's internet users hit 500 million in June 2018, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Furthermore, in the worldwide knife market, the mass retail distribution channel is anticipated to account for a large market share.Walmart leads the mass retail industry, according to the same source, with global revenue of US$ 500.34 billion in 2018. Customers prefer mass retailers because of their wide range of product choices and discounts.
Mr. Shah
Mr. Shah
