United States Citric Acid Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Citric Acid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of X% during 2021-2026.
Citric Acid (C6H8O7) is an organic, sharp-tasting crystalline tricarboxylic acid, which is present in natural juice form in various sour fruits, such as calamansi, grapefruit, oranges and lemon. It is extensively utilized in the food and beverage, (F&B) sector for preserving and increasing the shelf life of various canned and jarred food products by inhibiting the growth of bacteria. Currently, citric acid is commercially available in various types, such as anhydrous and liquid citric acid.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
United States Citric Acid Market Trends:
The citric acid market growth in the United States is primarily being driven by significant expansion in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, the widespread adoption of citric acids in the manufacturing of cleaning products is providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising preference for organic personal care products and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.
United States Citric Acid Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Household Detergents and Cleaners
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• Anhydrous
• Liquid
Breakup by Region:
• Northeast
• Midwest
• South
• West
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Elena Anderson
