Hashgraph Market Estimated to Generate a Revenue, Sales, and Business Growth Margin Analysis

Hashgraph

Hashgraph is an advanced type of distributed ledger technology developed by Swirlds, a US-based company.

The hashgraph market is expected to be segmented on the basis of geography in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. The market in North America is expected to be dominant in the global market. Hashgraph technology is soon be accepted by a major part of local US finance industry as a security solution. Hashgraph platform enables the connection of the power of peer-to-peer decision-making and record keeping in cryptocurrency and finance by public applications such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and in private banking networks such as IBM Hyperledger.

The main objective of hashgraph is to generate trust among user by providing advanced security solutions for online transactions. The hashgraph algorithm achieves this by virtue of its features such as being fast, fair, providing Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT), efficient, ACID compliant, inexpensive, DoS resistant, time stamped, and optionally non-permissioned. These features are attributed to broader range of applications of hashgraph, which includes distributed capital markets, distributed auctions, cryptocurrency with native micropayments, improved collaboration apps, and distributed gaming.



