Supply Chain Analytics Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of and Rise at a Healthy Sales Opportunities

Market Overview:

Supply chain analysis is a large topic in today's business environment. However, supply chain analytics can play a big part in it. Supply chain management involves the whole life cycle of goods from raw materials to finished goods. It also takes into account how suppliers interact with clients, how they interact with them and how they interactions affect the whole chain. Many supply chain processes are automated but many are not, and supply chain management software can help identify which activities are time-consuming or inefficient and can be automated. Supply chain analytics refers to the study of data that businesses draw from various applications tied to the supply chain, such as supply chain management systems for inventory, manufacturing, procurement, order management, and shipping. The primary objective of this research is to identify ways to improve logistics productivity, shorten product cycles, and enhance system performance.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: IBM Corporation, Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, INC., Capgemini Inc., Genpact, Kinaxis INC., Tableau Software, and Birst, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in the global healthcare sector is the main factor that is enhancing the growth of the global supply chain analytics market. For instance, according to reports from Business Wire, the global healthcare market is projected to reach US$ 11,908.9 billion by the year 2022. Moreover, increasing awareness related to benefits offered by supply chain analytics (SCA) solutions, which includes meaningful synthesis of business data, wastage minimization, supply chain optimization, and forecasting accuracy, is expected to boost the growth of the global supply chain analytics market.

Key Takeaways

The size of the global supply chain analytics market was evaluated at around US$ 3.5 billion in 2020 and a CAGR of 19.8% is projected to reach around US$ 8.8 billion by 2025, owing to increasing investment in the global artificial intelligence (AI) sector. For instance, according to The Hindu, global businesses are projected to invest around US$ 98 billion in AI by the end of 2023.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global supply chain analytics market, owing to the increasing investment in the AI sector. For instance, according to the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, private investments in 2020 in AI from the United States amounted to around US$ 23.6 billion.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the global supply chain analytics market, owing to the increasing investment in the health sector in developing nations. For instance, according to Invest India's Investment Grid, around 600 investments opportunities are amounting to around US$ 32 billion in the nation's medical or hospital infrastructure sub-sector.

