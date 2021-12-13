BFSI Crisis Management Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

BFSI Crisis Management Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global BFSI Crisis Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) crisis management is the latest advancement in financial technology. It is used in several business areas such as lending, payment, international money transfers, personal finance, equity financing, and insurance. The process utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, machine learning (ML), and big data to deal with incidents and emergencies in the banking sector. Nowadays, BFSI crisis management solutions are increasingly gaining prominence as they protect the reputation of the organization and manage threats in terms of financial viability, health and overall public safety. They also provide reliability and credibility to the financial institution network.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

BFSI Crisis Management Market Trends:

The global BFSI crisis management market is primarily driven by the increasing dependence on crisis management solutions among banks and financial institutions. They provide digitalized solutions such as minimizing business risks, fraud detection, and incident and compliance management. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding financial technology is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the implementation of regulatory security compliance and increasing risk of cyber threats against BFSI infrastructure are also fueling the market. Furthermore, improving customer experience by automating financial services, risk mitigation, fraud detection and cyber security, is also creating opportunities for the global market.

BFSI Crisis Management Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

4C Group AB, Beekeeper AG, Everbridge Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Logicgate Inc., Metricstream Inc., NCC Group, Noggin Pty Ltd, Rockdove Solutions Inc., Sas Institute Inc., Software Aktiengesellschaft and Veoci Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Crisis Communication

• Incident Management and Response

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

