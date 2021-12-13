Retina Consultants of America Announces Addition of Mississippi Retina Associates
We look forward to collaborating with these outstanding retina specialists to improve the lives of our patients through compassionate clinical care and through cutting-edge clinical research.”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, adds Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA) to its national consortium. The addition of MRA adds to RCA’s presence in the southeastern United States, which includes Tennessee Retina Associates, Palmetto Retina Center, North Carolina Retina Associates, Retina Group of Florida, and Retina Associates of Sarasota. MRA is the 19th practice to join RCA since it began in January 2020.
MRA has served patients for more than 35 years and is the state’s largest retina practice. Its 10 clinic locations include Starkville, Hattiesburg, Jackson, and Greenville, and its physicians provide care for patients from Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. MRA includes four board-certified physicians, including Dr. David Kilpatrick, who joined MRA in 2020. He is MRA’s newest physician and now works alongside Dr. Michael Borne, Dr. Joel Herring, and Dr. Jay Brown.
“The physicians of Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA) are thrilled to team up with our colleagues at Retina Consultants of America,” said Dr. Michael Borne.
MRA takes pride in fulfilling its mission to “provide experienced, compassionate, outstanding quality medical and surgical care to patients with vitreoretinal disorders.” All four of its physicians have completed a residency in surgical ophthalmology, and the practice provides comprehensive services, including diagnostic tests and surgical procedures to treat diabetic retinopathy, macular edema, and other conditions.
“We are delighted to welcome Mississippi Retina Associates as our newest partners in Retina Consultants of America,” said Carl C. Awh, MD, FASRS, President of Tennessee Retina and the immediate past-President of the American Society of Retina Specialists. “We look forward to collaborating with these outstanding retina specialists to improve the lives of our patients through uncompromising, compassionate clinical care and through cutting-edge clinical research.”
RCA includes practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington, and the addition of MRA furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. Inclusive of MRA, RCA now has a total of more than 160 physicians and more than 1,600 employees.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
