Client Virtualization Market to Hit USD 15.75 Billion By 2028 at a CAGR of 17% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Client Virtualization Market information by Virtualization Type, by Organization Size, by Industry Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 15.75 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17% by 2028.

Market Scope:

The growing need for centralized management systems to implement the security & disaster recovery strategies effectively will offer robust opportunities for the client virtualization market over the forecast period. The system needs network availability and internet to access client virtualization software as this platform does not support offline mode. This may act as a market challenge in the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Client Virtualization Market Covered are:

VMware Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Citrix Systems Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Parallels International GmbH (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Oracle Corporation (US)

HP Inc. (US)

NComputing Co. LTD (South Korea)

Evolve IP LLC (US)

Ericom Software (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Nutanix (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Advanced Client Management Platforms to Boost Market Growth

The growing adoption of advanced client management platforms for reducing costs and time related to security of client information and business process in companies will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Low Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The low awareness about cloud virtualization, the issues related to connectivity and performance, imperfect compatibility, and licensing questions may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global client virtualization market is bifurcated based on industry vertical, organization size, and virtualization type.

By virtualization type, the desktop segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Client Virtualization Market

North America will head the client virtualization market over the forecast period. The presence of advanced and developed countries in the region such as the US, Mexico, and Canada, the increasing presence of various key players, the accessibility of developed infrastructure, the presence of prominent vendors, rapid adoption of new technologies, and significant adoption of client virtualization solutions are adding to the global client virtualization market growth in the region. Besides, high IT spending among various organizations, higher demand for better desktop management across the region, the increasing adoption of advanced business applications and platforms amid large enterprises, growing need for more reliable and faster computing solutions, and enhanced security & a simplified management process of client virtualization are also adding market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Client Virtualization Market

The APAC region will have admirable growth in the client virtualization market over the forecast period. The growing client virtualization market trends in South Korea, Japan, China, and India, increasing number of large and small enterprises, increasing investments in software by key players, growth in IT and service companies, rapid expansion of IT infrastructure, and the growing adoption of BYOD across industries are adding to the global client virtualization market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Client Virtualization Market

Supply chain disruptions, fluctuations in demand share, economic situations, as well as long term & immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic possessed a negative impact on the client virtualization

market growth. The crisis has slowed down the economic activity as well as pushed the economy towards a steep recession. With the roots being present in China, supply chains in the globe are facing shutdown along with unprecedented disruption. But following the relaxation of lockdowns, this market is likely to get back to normalcy soon.

On the positive side, following the COVID-19 outbreak, organizations are widely adopting the work from home trends. They have also changed business policies like BYOD to offer higher safety with regards to using the hardware devices and the system. The need for client virtualization software has gone up among large technology-based companies because this software augments the employees’ efficiency and offers a reliable service platform. The ecosystem has also been impacted by the low adoption rate among SMEs and also the low growth rate of new users. The need for client virtualization solutions was moderate at the time of the lockdown situations. It is likely to go up during the forecast period for the growing dependency of organizations on digital platforms.

Competitive Analysis

The global client virtualization market is both fragmented and also competitive due to the presence of several international as well as domestic industry players. These players have utilized innumerable innovative strategies for staying at the vanguard and also sufficing to the surging need of the customers including contracts, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, new product launches, joint ventures, geographic expansions, and more. Further, they are also investing in numerous research and development activities.

