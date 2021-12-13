Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 9% through 2030
The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the market.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period of 2020-2030, the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market is expected to show remarkable sales prospects and expand at a CAGR close to 9%. This is due to its increased use across different end-user industries such as packaging, agriculture, medical research, and consumer goods.
As a result of tightening governmental regulations on the use of plastic and the urge to reduce reliance over fossil fuels, manufacturers across the globe are shifting their focus on the use of sustainable packaging for their products.
Key Market Segments Covered in Report
By Application
PBAT Compost & Garbage Bags
PBAT Cling Films
PBAT Mulch film
PBAT Medical Accessories
Others
By End Use
PBAT for Packaging
PBAT for Agriculture & Horticulture
PBAT for Consumer & Homecare
PBAT for Coatings
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.6 Bn, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of forecast period (2020 to 2030).
By application, cling films are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 70% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.
Packaging industry, as end-use segment, is poised to expand at CAGR of around 9%, gaining 130 BPS over the next ten years.
The market in Europe is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued around 4.0X times of Latin America, and is estimated to account for more than 25% share of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.
Why is the Packaging Industry Anticipated to Be Crucial for PBAT Demand?
The packaging industry is the largest end user of PBAT. The global packaging industry for biodegradable and sustainable products is projected to rise substantially over the coming years. Growth of the food & beverage sector across the world is reflecting increased global growth momentum and is expected to have a considerable impact on the demand for PBAT. The packaging segment is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1 Bn during the forecast period.
Currently, compostable bags are witnessing high demand from various industries such as food & beverages, retail, and health & personal care, as they come in a wide range of attractive designs and shapes. Supermarkets and retail chains such as Waitrose, Co-operative, Tesco, etc., are all providing compostable bags as an alternative to plastic bags.
What are the Strategies of Key Players in the PBAT Industry?
The market is highly consolidated with only 5 players controlling the supply cycle in a majority of regions. To drive the supply-demand chain, market players are engaged in capacity expansion in order to cater to the growing need from end-use customers across the globe.
Similar instances have be observed among other market players. Such increase in capacity is set to continue during the forecast period, and is also expected to encourage new players to enter the market in future.
Competition Landscape
Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent PBAT manufacturers in its report:
BASF SE
Novamont S.p.A.
JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.
Eastman Chemical Company
SK Chemicals
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
WILLEAP
Jiangsu Torise biomaterials co., Ltd.
