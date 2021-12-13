Water Scooter Market Research Report 2021: Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Water Scooter Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Water Scooter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A water scooter is widely used for traveling and recreational activities across the ocean or seacoasts. It generally consists of a handlebar, narrow platform and hydrofoil. Additionally, it is easy to maintain and repair while exhibiting greater maneuverability. Some of the commonly used water scooter variants include deep propulsion vehicles (DPVs) and water jet bikes.

Water Scooter Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of water-based adventure activities among the masses. This is compelling individuals, especially adult, to participate in water sports, thereby providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread usage of water scooters by search and rescue agencies and defense groups in coastal areas for rescue operations is also creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by significant growth in the tourism industry on the global level. Along with this, rising investments by private and public agencies to upgrade the existing travel and tourism sector is propelling the market growth across the globe.

Water Scooter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Dive Xtras Inc., Divertug, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nellis Engineering Inc., SubGravity, Suex Srl, Torpedo Inc., TUSA Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Under Water

• Water Surface

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

• Fuel Operated

• Battery Operated

Breakup by Application:

• Personal

• Commercial

• Military

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

