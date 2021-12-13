Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2031, Says TMR

Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Market

Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Market set to rise rapidly as growing concerns about security and surveillance and increasing demand for temperature sensors

ALBANY , NY, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global surface acoustic wave resonator market. In terms of revenue, the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market.

The global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing applications in a wide range of sectors and rapid development in wireless technology. Thus, increase in applications of surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator in different end-use industries is propelling the global market.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market: Dynamics

SAW resonators can sustain in harsh conditions as well as shock and vibration. Ideal applications include advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems, radio-based systems, access controls, fire and intrusion alarm systems, and mobiles phones. An increase in demand for electronics systems in home automation, smart devices, and several consumer electronics has fueled the demand for SAW resonators. Strategic value chains in autonomous driving, microelectronics, batteries, and artificial intelligence (AI) are creating revenue opportunities for companies in the surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market.

Moreover, rise in the demand for IoT devices, ADAS systems in vehicles, and Wi-Fi systems, and evolution of the 5G in communication sector are expected to drive the demand for SAW resonators. The use of SAW resonators is considerably high in various applications such as automotive keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring, door and gate openers, personal and home security, automated meter readers, wireless point of sale terminals, barcode readers, identification tags, and computer peripherals, which, in turn, is expected to drive the SAW resonators over the next few years. However, compatibility of surface acoustic wave resonators with other products is a key factor that is likely to hamper the surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market

Experimenting with New Materials Necessary for Precise Fabrication of SAW Resonators

There is a need for precise fabrication of SAW resonators of different materials and designs, especially for sensors, filters, and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. Manufacturers are bolstering their R&D capabilities to experiment with new materials and applications.

Semiconductor companies are establishing their foot in industrial applications wherein sensor networks are deployed. These devices are promising candidates due to their low cost, robustness, and wireless operation.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market: Prominent Regions

The surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and rise in usage of surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator in various wireless applications in the region. The surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market in North America is projected to expand considerably during the forecast period, due to rising investments by manufacturers and increasing investment in the wireless communication industry in the region. The surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market in Europe is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development in the region.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market are Tai-Saw Technology, Murata Manufacturing co. Ltd, Qualcomm, Geyer Electronics, Raltron, SAW Components, Vanlong, ECS Inc, Advanced Crystal Technology, Abracon LLC, and Golledge Electronics Ltd.

High Demand for SAW Resonator in Mobile and Telecommunication Devices: Key Driver

Increase in the number of 4G LTE networks, deployment of new 5G networks, and influencing nature of Wi-Fi are responsible for the sudden increase in the number of RF bands that smartphones and other mobile devices must support

Filters are constructed by coupling basic building blocks, or resonators, to pass the desired frequency while rejecting interfering frequencies, performances of those RF SAW devices are limited by their resonators. Hence, the requirement for SAW resonators is high and is increasing prominently.

Acoustic-wave resonators based on the piezoelectric effect are highly attractive for mobile-phone applications owing to their compact size, related to the wavelength of frequencies of interest in a variety of media. This factor is boosting the demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator.

