Human Microbiome Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Evelo Biosciences Inc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Human microbiome is an integral part of modern healthcare because of their many functions
Human microbiome is an integral part of modern healthcare because of their many functions, such as regulation of immune system, easy digestion of food, and production of vitamins such as Vitamin B, Vitamin K, and Vitamin B12. Moreover, human microbiome helps to provide necessary nutrition, boost immunity, and others. Because of its association with respiratory diseases and immunity, human microbiome has become an important area of interest in recent times. Moreover, according to the researchers, variation in microorganisms, such as firmicute, actinobacteria, and bacteroidetes, may increase the risk of developing arthritis, diabetes, lung and respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders, among others. Thus, increasing research and development (R&D) is expected to propel growth of the global human microbiome market over the forecast period.
Drivers;
Increase in R&D activities and robust pipeline of products to treat inflammatory bowel disease, clostridium difficile infection, and metabolic disorders, among others is expected to augment the growth of the global human microbiome market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Vedanta Biosciences announced that Pfizer Inc. has invested a US$ 25 million in Vedanta, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative. Vedanta intends to use this to fund a Phase 2 study of VE202 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Moreover, many pharma companies and investment firms worldwide are financially supporting research institutes and small biotech startups or microbiome companies to accelerate the drug development process/procedure. For instance, in December 2020, MaaT Pharma secured an additional € 7.35 million (US$ 8.7 million) in an extension of its Series B financing round, bringing the total raised in this round to € 25.35 million. MaaT Pharma will develop a drug for the treatment of patients with blood cancer and Graft versus host disease (GvHD). Furthermore, in September 2020, Finch Therapeutics Group received US$ 90 million funding. The company will use this funds to advance its oral microbiome therapy through the final stages of clinical development and regulatory submission in recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI).
Furthermore, players in the market are adopting various business strategies, such as acquisition, to expand their product portfolio which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global human microbiome market. For instance, in April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced that the company acquired Rebiotix, a biotech company focused on the development of microbiome-based therapeutics.
Restraints:
High cost of the therapy, growing concerns regarding microbiome-based therapeutics, and poor reimbursement scenario is expected to hinder growth of the global human microbiome market. For instance, currently, there is inadequate regulatory framework for microbiome based drugs, and there are also some concerns about the efficacy of microbiome-based platforms.
Regional Insights:
North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global human microbiome market, owing to the increasing awareness among people about probiotics and increasing prevalence of various gut disorders, such as Crohn’s disease, IBD, CDI, etc., in the region. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, CDI affected more than 500,000 American, accounting for around 29,000 deaths yearly.
Moreover, market players are focusing on launching patented products in this region, which in turn is also expected to boost the market growth in this region. For instance, in February 2021, OxThera announced that a new U.S. patent has been granted for its product, named Oxabact, and a method to treat or prevent hyperoxaluria, an oxalate-related disorder.
Furthermore, Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the market due to increasing R&D activities in the region. For instance, in March 2021, ENTEROME SA announced that it has received investigational new drug clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EO2463, a potential treatment for indolent non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphomas (iNHL).
Market Taxonomy:
By Product Type:
Foods (Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Medical Foods)
Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT)
Microbiome Drugs, and Others
By Disease Indication:
Clostridium Difficile Infection (CDI)
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
Metabolic Disorders
Autoimmune Disorders
Allergic Diseases, and Others
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Key players active in the global human microbiome market are Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Rebiotix Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., AOBiome, Immuron Ltd., OxThera AB, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Gnubiotics Sciences, ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc., YSOPIA Bioscience, 4D Pharma Plc, IGEN BIOLAB GROUP, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Embion Technologies S.A, and ENTEROME SA, among other.
