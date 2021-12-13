Cancer Biomarkers Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | BioMerieux S.A. and Bard1 Life Sciences Limited

Cancer Biomarkers Market

Cancer biomarkers (CB) are biomolecules produced either by the tumor cells or by other cells of the body in response to the tumor. Cancer biomarkers are widely used to detect and manage cancer patients. In patients who have had palliative surgery for cancer, biomarkers are used for follow-up monitoring and early detection of potentially recurrent disease. Moreover, they can be used as a part of routine diagnostic tests.

Furthermore, governments worldwide are increasingly investing in cancer prevention and early intervention to reduce the physical/emotional impact of cancer on patients and their families. Healthcare departments are also focusing on developing safe and effective cancer treatments. For instance, in 2015, U.K. Department of Health and Social Care invested around US$ 7.5 billion in cancer research and treatment.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing investment in R&D for cancer biomarkers is expected to propel growth of the global cancer biomarkers market during the forecast period. Various government and private organizations are investing in research and development for cancer biomarkers. For instance, in 2018, Cancer Research UK planned to invest US$ 140,922 per year towards biomarker assay development, validation, and qualification for use in cancer clinical diagnosis. Moreover, in 2016, the National Cancer Institute planned to invest US$ 5.5 million to conduct research on biomarkers for breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and genitourinary organs, and those that have high prevalence. National Cancer Institute (NCI) also invested US$ 3.9 billion for cancer research activities, and around US$ 533 million for cancer detection and diagnostic research activities. Furthermore, in 2016, the University of Auckland has been awarded US$ 10 million to conduct research in cancer biomarkers. This in turn is expected to drive the global cancer biomarkers market growth.

Restraints:

High cost of treatment and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hamper growth of the global cancer biomarkers market over the forecast period. Cancer diagnosis, treatment, and cancer care is relatively expensive. For instance, as per the Cancer Action Network, in the U.S., people with cancer paid nearly US$ 4 billion for cancer treatment in 2014.

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are expected to witness substantial growth in the global cancer biomarkers market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in these regions. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the U.S., following skin cancer. However, the occurrence of breast cancer in male is very rare.

For instance, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, around 2,141 men and 236,968 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, while 465 men and 41,211 women died from breast cancer in the U.S. Moreover, as reported by Cancer Research U.K., around 55,122 new breast cancer cases were registered, accounting for around 15% of all new cancer cases in 2015.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global cancer biomarkers market are Qiagen N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bard1 Life Sciences Limited, BioMerieux S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

