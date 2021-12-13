Electronic Hearing Protection Devices Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | Honeywell International Inc., Amplifon

Electronic Hearing Protection Devices Market

Electronic hearing protection devices are designed to provide protection to ears from exposure to high-decibel noise

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021

Electronic hearing protection devices are designed to provide protection to ears from exposure to high-decibel noise. These devices cover the entire ear, including the lobe and seal the external ears with soft cushion or pads of the device. Generally, noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) develops after a number of years of persistent exposure to noisy environments. As a matter of fact, NIHL is a slow process that leads to permanent hearing loss. Prevention of cochlear damage is the only way to prevent NIHL. Adoption of hearing protection device is the most prevalent means to prevent NIHL.

Growing prevalence of NIHL is expected to accelerate the demand for electronic hearing protection devices in the near future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2011-12 Study, around 10 million participants were involved in hearing tests and interviews concluded that around 24% of the participants suffered from hearing loss in one or both ears due to exposure to loud noise.

The global electronic hearing protection devices market size is expected to be valued at US$ 441.2 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Drivers

Increasing noise pollution and extensive exposure to intense noise is expected to drive growth of the global electronic hearing protection device market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, 2017, around 40% of the Europe population were exposed to road traffic noise levels that exceeded 55dB, which lead to chronic hearing diseases such as loss of hearing and earache. Thus increasing number of patients suffering from hearing diseases is expected to propel growth of the market in Europe over the forecast period.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017, around 25% of all hearing loss cases were due to noise and sound caused due industrial noise pollution termed as Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL).

Furthermore, growing exposure to high decibel noise at workplace is expected to propel the global electronic hearing protection device market growth over the forecast period. According to Occupational Hearing Loss (OHL) survey conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) in 2018, 24% of the hearing difficulty among the U.S. workers was caused by occupational exposures such as excessive noise and ototoxic chemicals

Market Restraints

However, unique and distinctive designs of ear canal similar to fingerprints can cause problem for end users to wear ear plugs, which in turn, is expected to hamper the global electronic hearing protection device market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global electronic hearing protection device market. This is owing to increasing incidences of hearing loss among workers in factories. According to study by Workers' Compensation Board of British Columbia (WorkSafeBC), during the period of 2012 to 2017, the percentage of noise-induced hearing loss in Canadian oil and gas workers in the drilling sector increased to 45% in 2017 from 33% in 2012.

Key companies are focused on new product launches, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2017, 3M is a Mechanical or Industrial Engineering equipment manufacturing company, launched new PELTOR sport electronic hearing protectors at Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) held at Las Vegas, U.S.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global electronic hearing protection device market are Honeywell International Inc., Amplifon, Siemens Healthineers AG, Dynamic Ear Company, Hulfators Group, Centurion Safety Products Ltd., 3M, ADCO Hearing Products Inc., and EERS Global Technologies Inc.

