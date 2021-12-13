Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Size by Type, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

The growing need for effective protection against cyberattacks on endpoints is expected to drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud endpoint security market is witnessing a substantial growth due to the increasing deployment of various security solutions with rising security risks across several applications including BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail. The rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for cloud endpoint protection market. Increasing trend of BYOD bring your own device such as mobile, tablets, and laptop increasing the demand for added security layer over cloud and driving the cloud endpoint protection market.

However, lack of awareness about data breaches and cyberthreat concerning the data management is acting as a restraint to the cloud endpoint protection market. Contrarily, increasing digital traffic and growing demand for securing IT infrastructure in the media and entertainment vertical is expected to boost the cloud endpoint protection market in the forecasted years.

Major players analyzed in the market include Bitdefender, Cisco Systems, Inc., F-Secure Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Norton LifeLock Inc., Panda Security SL, and Sophos Ltd.

Increasingly, enterprises and their employees are comprising performs to make access to data more fluid and agile. In addition, increasing demand for BYOD policies among carious IT & Telecom industry, cloud endpoint protection solution is essential to protect mobile devices from multiple endpoint vulnerabilities. In addition, more number of employees are working remotely and connecting to Wi-Fi networks or internet for work, therefore increasing demand of cloud endpoint protection solution across the globe.

• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global cloud endpoint protection market in 2020.

• The worldwide lockdown has led all businesses to shift to online mode, as a result there is huge amount of data that is being uploaded on cloud. Thus, to secure and manage data efficiently on cloud creates demand for cloud endpoint protection services.

• Overall, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global cloud endpoint protection market.

