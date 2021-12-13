Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2021-26, Industry Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Non-lethal weapons (NLWs), also known as less-lethal weapons or compliance weapons, are weapons that are intended to be less likely to kill or harm living targets than conventional weapons, such as knives or firearms with live ammunition. They try to minimize the risk of casualties, permanent injury to personnel, undesired damage to property, etc. Non-lethal weapons aid in resolving escalation of force situations where the application of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where policy restricts the use of conventional force, or where the rules of engagement require minimum casualties. NLWs are widely utilized by military police, United Nations forces, law enforcement agencies, occupation forces, etc., during peacekeeping and stability operations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Trends:

The escalating incidences of civil unrest and geopolitical tensions across the globe are among the primary factors driving the non-lethal weapons market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of NLWs by individuals as a means for self-defense is also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the integration of advanced technologies, including laser interdiction systems, long-range acoustic devices, enhanced underwater loudhailers, etc., is augmenting the global market. Moreover, the inflating requirement for tasers, smoke grenades, rubber bullets, tear gas, etc., among law enforcement agencies for riot control purposes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the expanding popularity of area denial military equipment, such as anti-personnel and anti-vehicle devices, is projected to fuel the non-lethal weapons market in the coming years.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Byrna Technologies Inc., Combined Systems Inc., FN Herstal, General Dynamics Corporation, Intelligent Optical Systems Inc., Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., Mace Security International Inc., Moog Inc., Nonlethal Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc. and Zarc International Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Gases and Sprays

• Grenades

• Bullets

• Taser Guns

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Chemical

• Electroshock

• Mechanical and Kinetic

• Acoustic/Light

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Law Enforcement Agencies

• Military

• Citizens

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.