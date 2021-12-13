‘Rogue Pandas’ A Unique Female-Led Nft Project Is Going Live On 21 Dec 2021 At 21:00 utc
To The NFT Spaces, Rogue Panda is offering the exclusive feature of merging gaming den Metaverse. It will go online at 21:00 UTC on December 21, 2021.
Rogue Pandas is a collection of 7777 randomly generated pandas from over 350 carefully designed assets.”AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rogue Pandas is a new NFT project that is built on the Solana blockchain. It's regarded as the next big thing in the NFT world. By creating a gaming den metaverse and allowing investors to produce passive income in its NFT, the initiative intends to introduce something new to the NFT industry. Aside from that, the project features some wacky giveaways for NFT holders. All of these elements are currently absent from NFT projects.
The team is working on bringing gaming den metaverse to life, which will be a decentralized virtual gaming den that will provide passive revenue for NFT owners. The income sharing is clear, with the NFT holders receiving 50% of the revenue earned by the gaming den. Rogue Panda NFTs investors will make a lot of money thanks to a variety of income-generating activities in the metaverse gaming den.
The Rogue Pandas project consists of 7,777 pandas that were randomly produced from over 350 well-crafted elements. The unique and authentic Rogue Panda NFTs combine rarity, beauty, a slew of other features and accessories not seen in any other collectible. These NFTs are quite unique in terms of background, panda types, eye features, and bodywear. To create the rarest NFTs on the market, the team has produced NFTs with unique characteristics such as helmets, crowns, dumplings, underwater helmets, and samurai helmet crowns, among other things.
Each Rogue Panda NFT will have a SOL of 0.777. The team is working to ensure that the minting of NFTs is transparent, which has been a key concern with prior NFT projects. For all investors, all NFTs are offered at the same price. There will be no tiers of pricing. The minting will begin shortly, and the most exciting aspect of the next sale will be the giveaways.
All NFT holders will be eligible for the enticing community rewards offered during the sale, according to the Rogue Pandas roadmap. At a rate of 25%, ten token holders will receive a free NFT, while at a rate of 50%, NFT holders will have their NFTs quadrupled and will also receive one free Mutant Panda for every one Rogue Panda in the wallet.
The project will go live at 21:00 UTC on December 21, 2021.
Learn more at https://roguepandas.io/
