Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market Projected to Hit USD 2.21 Billion at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market information by Agent Type, by Organization Size, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 2.21 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% by 2025.

Market Scope:

The virtual machine backup and recovery market is growing rapidly. Virtual machine backup and recovery solutions protect containerized applications or infrastructure and reduce business impact enabling seamless and automated recovery with minimal downtime and restore functionality. Technology upgrades present new opportunities in application development and safeguard against rising numbers of cyber threats.

Dominant Key Players on Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market Covered are:

Veritas Technologies LLC (US)

Veeam Software (Switzerland)

VMware Inc. (US)

Commvault Systems Inc (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland)

Vembu Technologies (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Rackspace Inc. (US)

MSP 360 (US)

Quest Software Inc. (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Cisco System Inc (US)

Storix Inc. (US)

NetJapan Inc. (Japan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8195

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Backup and recovery solutions are generally implemented at the virtual machine (VM) level for applications on traditional on-premises systems. That means effective DR plans must be designed for containerized architectures and natively understand functions. Containerized applications are part of enterprise IT services protecting and managing data recovery in the same way as everything else.

As technology continues to evolve further, the disaster recovery preparedness gap for containerized applications in the organizations using it is widening too. Virtual machine backup techniques meet the needs of VSS-enabled and Windows operating system environments.

These backup techniques can restore individual virtual machines/ virtual machines groups that run on a Hyper-V server for disaster recovery purposes. Growing and increasing numbers of businesses & enterprises worldwide generate a vast amount of data. Data loss is termed unfortunate and fatal in today's competitive business world.

Therefore, comprehensive solutions for back-up and retrieval of all vital data lost through accidental deletion, drive crash, or a malware attack have become imperative. As a result, the uptake of virtual machine backup and recovery software is increasing. Moreover, the penetration of cloud-based platforms is another key factor escalating the market growth on the global platform.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/virtual-machine-backup-recovery-market-8195

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The virtual machine backup and recovery market is segmented into agent types, organization size, deployments, verticals, and regions. The agent type segment is bifurcated into agent-based and agentless. The organization size segment is bifurcated into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The deployment segment is divided into cloud-based and on-premise.

The vertical segment is bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, government & public sector, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global virtual machine backup and recovery market. The strong presence of well-established market players and user base in the region is a key driving force behind the market growth. Besides, the rapid advances in technologies, solution enhancement, and distribution technologies boost the market size.

The increasing uptake of cloud-based storage technologies across major applications positively impacts regional market growth. Furthermore, huge investments made in the development of virtual machine backup & recovery solutions and the vast demand for reliable backup & recovery systems support the growth of the regional market. With rising numbers of businesses, the US leads the regional market, followed by Canada.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8195

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market

The pandemic significantly influenced the virtual machine backup and recovery market. COVID 19 crises upended how companies work and operate securely remotely. The shift to work from home (WFH) and remote working mandates forced users to rely on cloud services increasingly. However, this further brought forward higher security risks for highly confidential information.

Besides, increasing remote working employees using video conferencing, collaboration services, and back-end support services substantiated the market demand. Additionally, the rising need for rapid data recovery solutions across verticals created several major market opportunities worldwide. Resultantly, the market revenues remained substantially high throughout 2020.

Competitive Analysis

The virtual machine backup and recovery market witnesses several strategic approaches, such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product launches. Key industry players also make significant investments in research and development activities and expansions.

For instance, recently, on Dec.02, 2021, Dell Technologies unveiled its new data recovery software - Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. The new offering would make Dell's cyber recovery vault available to customers through the AWS Marketplace. Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery offers multiple layers of data protection to customers, providing safe and quick recovery after a cyber attack.

Dell is building on a series of backup appliances it rebranded under the PowerProtect brand a couple of years ago. The collaboration would enable Dell Technologies to bring its cyber recovery technology to customers and additional options to implement cyber recovery vaults to partners.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8195

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com