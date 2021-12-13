Smart Home Medical Device Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd.

Smart Home Medical Device Market

Post-discharge care is an important part of the recovery for a patient that ensures speedy and effective healing.

Post-discharge care is an important part of the recovery for a patient that ensures speedy and effective healing. This is extremely crucial for geriatric as well as pediatric patients who mostly spend their time at home and are dependent on other people for continued care. According to a Welfare Ministry Survey, in 2016, there were around 6.24 million people aged 65 and above were living alone in Japan. The increasing lonely deaths in the region is also a vital factor that is expected to favor the smart home medical device market.

Global Smart Home Medical Device Market Taxonomy

The global smart home medical device market is classified on the basis of following segments:

Product Type:

Detection and monitoring systems

Asthma detection kit

Glucose monitoring system

Others (blood pressure, weight variations)

Back therapy kit

Digital pills

Wearable

Clothes

Wrist watches

Alert patch

Smart contact lens

Others

Mattress

Bathroom accessories

Applications:

Medication Management

Glucose management

Diagnoses

Therapy

Assistance

Infant care

Telehealth Management

Others (Feeding, Voiding)

Data Storage

Cloud

On-premises

Modality

Benchtop

Wearable

Standalone

Market Drivers

Growing internet penetration is expected to drive growth of the global smart home medical device market during the forecast period. Smart home medical device is the most advanced approach to make a patient’s life easier and secure. Furthermore, the wide availability of the smart home medical devices is a crucial block to fill the loop hole for acceptance of such devices and services. Easily available personal monitoring system and other electronic devices are expected to favor rise in adoption of smart home medical devices. Smart home basically defined as the residence that uses controllers to integrate the functions of the device installed at home. The controllers are connected through a computer that is connected via internet and the data of the respondent is recorded on cloud or on-premises data bank, which can be further monitored by the physician or caretaker accordingly.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of health caregiving is expected to boost the global smart home medical device market growth over the forecast period. According to American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), in 2016, around 80% growth has been observed in the medication management segment in the health caregiving market, which in turn is expected to support growth of the smart home medical device market in the near future.

The global smart home medical device market is highly fragmented due to the presence of regional and international players.

Growth in internet of things segment and its acceptance globally is expected to support the market for smart home medical device. Although, it is a difficult task to align the technology to the human vitals, incorporating the appropriate features into a medical device that are utilized by the patient or the care recipient at home is the most challenging factors for such devices.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global smart home medical device market ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd., Health Care Originals, Hocoma AG, VitalConnect, Proteus Digital Health, Cyrcadia Health, Qardio, Inc., and Neurometrix.

Key Developments

Key companies are involved in various business strategies such as product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2018, Airthings, a Norwegian company launched Airthings Dashboard, which is an online platform that provides access to indoor air quality data for smarter homes.

Key companies are involved in various business strategies such as collaboration and partnership, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2018 Samsung Electronics America and MobileHelp collaborated to provide mobile personal emergency response capabilities to Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches.

Key companies are involved in various business strategies such as product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2018, L’Oreal UV Sense devices at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. It is a battery-free wearable device that measure UV exposure.

