Cancer Biomarkers Market To See Record Break Revenue $$26,979.50 million By 2027 | CAGR of 11.8%

The genetic biomarkers segment contributed to nearly half of the global cancer biomarkers market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, and Cytogenetics Based Tests), Biomolecule (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, and Glyco-biomarkers), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), and Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Prognostics,Risk Assessment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global cancer biomarkers industry was estimated at $10.94 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $26.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, development of biological & targeted drug therapies, and reliability of cancer biomarkers fuel the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market. On the other hand, high cost of drug development, threat of failure associated with cancer treatment, and unregulated government regulations & reimbursement policies impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Exact Sciences Corporation,F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are provided in this report.

Key Findings of the Study:

By profiling technologies,the omic technologies segment accounted for the highest market share of 54% in 2019,and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 36% in 2019.

Based on cancer type, thebreast cancersegment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of biomolecules, the genetic biomarkers segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

