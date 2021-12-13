Intravenous Antibodies Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2030

Commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intravenous Antibodies Market by Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD), Application (Immunodeficiency Diseases, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The primary immunodeficiency diseases segment is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. According to the research article published in Frontiers in Immunology, 2020, the incidence of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDs) is 1 in 10,000 population globally, and the majority of PIDs are presented in early childhood. Additionally, as per the research article, titled "Systematic Review of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases in Malaysia: 1979–2020," published in Frontiers in Immunology, 2020, approximately six million people are predicted to be living with PIDs globally, among which only 27,000–60,000 cases arediagnosed. The incidence of PIDs in Singapore was observed to be 2.65 per 100,000 live births and an estimated occurrence rate of one in 37,000 live births, as per the abovementioned source.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

• COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

• Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industriesare expected to witness a significant growth in the future owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the intravenous antibodies market.

Key Benefits of Report:

• This report presents the detail analysis of the intravenous antibodies market along with current trends, opportunities and future estimates for the investment in market.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and new technological development in the intravenous antibodies market.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to emphasize the intravenous antibodies market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers in market.

• The report provides detailed analysis of the intravenous antibodies market based on market competition and how it will take shape in upcoming years.

