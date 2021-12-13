Interventional Neurology Market is estimated to surpass US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028

Interventional Neurology Market

Interventional neurology is the field of medicine that deals with the revascularization of the brain.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional neurology is the field of medicine that deals with the revascularization of the brain. It is a branch of neurology that focuses on preventing and treating neurological disorders. Patients who are suffering from ischemic stroke may require interventional neurology in order to alleviate the symptoms and recover from the disease. This type of treatment involves minimally invasive procedures that target specific brain regions. Without the expertise of interventional neurologists, patients would have little or no treatment options. But with a wide range of treatment options and the latest technology, these doctors can offer the best care to patients. This specialized specialty is essential for those suffering from ischemic stroke.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global interventional neurology market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2016, Codman Neuro, part of DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, entered into an agreement with InNeuroCo for exclusive US and European distribution rights for intermediate catheters that are designed to enable minimally invasive treatment of haemorrhagic stroke.

Global Interventional Neurology Market: Drivers

High prevalence of brain aneurysm is expected to propel growth of the global interventional neurology market over the forecast period. For instance, brain aneurysm accounts for around 500,000 deaths annually, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the growth of the global interventional neurology market. Brain Aneurysm Foundation estimates that aneurysm is predominant in the age group of 35–60 years. According to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Key Takeaways

The global interventional neurology market was valued at US$ 1,694.5 million in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2016 – 2024). Growth of the market is driven by high prevalence of stroke. For instance, according to the study, ‘Global, Regional, and National Burden of Stroke, 1990–2016: a Systematic Analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, published in the journal The Lancet Neurology in March 2019, 80·1 million people suffered from stroke globally in 2016, of which 84·4% were ischaemic.

Global Interventional Neurology Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global interventional neurology market include, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Global Interventional Neurology Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global interventional neurology market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in September 2014, Codman Neuro, part of DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, signed a distribution agreement with Pulsar Vascular to market and promote the company’s PulseRider, a minimally invasive device intended for use with embolic coils in the treatment of unruptured wide-neck intracranial aneurysms, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Global Interventional Neurology Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global interventional neurology market is segmented into:

Embolic coils

Carotid stents

Intracranial stents

On the basis of technique, the global interventional neurology market is segmented into:

Neurothrombectomy Procedure

Cerebral Angiography Technique

Stenting Technique

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global interventional neurology market is segmented into:

Brain Aneurysm

Ischemic Strokes

Artery Stenosis

On the basis of end user, the global interventional neurology market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

On the basis of region, the global interventional neurology market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

